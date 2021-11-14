Rodrigo Santoro talks about starting his career and experiencing difficulties in the US – Famous

Rodrigo Santoro (photo: Reproduction/Youtube )

The actor



Rodrigo Santoro



was interviewed by



splash



,



UOL



, and commented on his return to Brazilian cinema, debuting in the



7 prisoners,



at



Netflix.



The famous man took the opportunity to review his nearly 20-year career abroad.

In the early 2000s, the artist left the



TV Globo



to look for opportunities in



Hollywood



. However,



Rodrigo



he faced several challenges and frustrations to become the greatest Brazilian in American cinema.

“When I got there, it was a very different time from what we live in today. The internet, if it was already there, was the beginning and the world itself did not discuss the issues it is discussing today. (…) A universe still more archaic, in a production model where I read the scripts and I was very stereotyped”



, declared



Santoro



.

The famous said that he turned down some roles early in his international career, as the offers were always for characters within the stereotype in which Latinos are commonly framed.



“I was looking for more depth, more research, and I came across more stoned characters. It was always a Juan, a Ramirez, a Jos… He didn’t represent me as a Latino, as a Brazilian, and initially as an artist



“, remembered.

Rodrigo



He said he had some problems with his then-managers when he turned down offers of that kind of job.



“I was criticized even by my agents at the time. I had interesting proposals even financially and I, as I came at a time of great strength there with ‘Abril Despedaado’ and ‘Bicho de Sete Cabeas’, and that always moved me a lot, I was forced to say no”



, revealed the actor.

“I had an opportunity, I invested in it, I keep investing, but I go story by story” Rodrigo Santoro

After 20 years of investing in his international career,



Santoro



was named a member of the Hollywood Academy, responsible for organizing the



oscar



.



“I’m not sure of anything, I’m driven by doubts, by the search. What I want to evolve. This way out [do pas] was driven by curiosity, I was always very curious; by a desire to know other universes, diversity in that sense, another culture”



, shot



Rodrigo



.