Round 6-inspired cryptocurrency makes millions of dollars disappear

(John Yoon, NYT) – Millions of dollars disappeared in a matter of minutes after investors bet on a new cryptocurrency inspired by “Lula’s Game” from the popular Netflix survival series Round 6, only to have their value plummet to almost zero in a few hours.

The cryptocurrency, called SQUID (Lula in Portuguese), started to be traded at a price of just one cent per token. Over the next few days, it attracted the attention of several major media outlets. Earlier this month, it was trading at $38 a token on a cryptocurrency exchange called Pancakeswap.

Afterwards, Lula went on a rollercoaster ride. The token’s value has grown from $628.33 to $2,856.65, according to CoinMarketCap, a cryptographic data tracking website. Then, five minutes later, it was traded at $0.0007.

More than 40,000 people still owned the token after the crash, according to BscScan, a search engine and blockchain analytics platform. One of them was John Lee, 30, from Manila, Philippines. He said he spent $1,000 on Lula’s tokens, thinking “somewhat instinctively” that the token was guaranteed by the Netflix show.

Lee said he was surprised to learn he couldn’t sell the token right away. I could sell the tokens now, but I would be “almost nothing,” he said.

Sharon Chan, a spokeswoman for Netflix, declined to comment.

The reasons behind Lula’s collapse, previously reported by blog Gizmodo, were not clear. Nor the identities of its creators. The site appeared to have been taken down. An email sent to the developers was bounced. Your social media channels seem to have closed down. Your Twitter account was not accepting direct messages or replies.

Pancakeswap, the trading platform, did not respond to a request for comment.

At the end of the day, the cryptocurrency world is pondering whether Squid’s Game is what Molly Jane Zuckerman, head of content at CoinMarketCap, has called a “carpet pull” in which cryptocurrency sponsors effectively abandon the market and take it. their investors’ funds with them.

“I don’t see any developer going online and saying, ‘Stay with us, we’re sorry, let’s fix this situation,’ which is what happens when some kind of problem occurs without any bad intentions,” she said.

Lula’s fall highlights regulatory gaps over cryptocurrencies as government agencies and private companies rush to rein in volatile but increasingly popular investment.

Coin developers like Lula rarely identify themselves, said Yousra Anwar, editor of CoinMarketCap. If investors suspect financial irregularities, they can move from one country to another, or from regulator to regulator, to investigate.

Lula’s Game came with some unusual features that may have alarmed investors, Anwar said. Developers required buyers to outnumber sellers 2 to 1 to allow for the sale.

The developers called the sales cap an “anti-dumping” mechanism, according to a “white paper” – a document in which developers describe the features and technical fundamentals of their cryptocurrency – that has already been online. Anwar said such mechanisms are intended to contain deadlocks, not prevent holders from selling in the normal course of negotiations.

The developers also required users to obtain tokens from a second cryptocurrency, called marbles, to sell their Lula tokens, according to the white paper. The marbles could be won just by participating in an online game inspired by the show. To participate in the first game, for example, players had to pay an exorbitant entry fee of 456 Lula tokens. Subsequent levels cost thousands of tokens to enter.

These characteristics prevented many holders from selling as the value plummeted, said Zuckerman.

The amount of money invested and lost in these tokens is difficult to quantify, she said. But BscScan labeled two cryptographic addresses as being associated with what it called “Squid’s rug pulling. One of them exchanged $3.38 million worth of squids for a popular cryptography called BNB, the BscScan page showed.

To complete the transactions, both addresses used Tornado Cash, which is a “coin scrambler,” or a software company that acts as an intermediary between the parties and makes it difficult to track transactions, Zuckerman said.

“Anyone can make up the name of any cryptocurrency,” she said. “You can invent a token called ‘Mad Man’, or a token called ‘Succession’. So it’s very important to do your own research first.” / Tedited by Anna Maria Dalle Luche

