Round 6 Success Creates ‘War’ to Hire Creator and Casting Stars · TV News

Round 6’s unexpected success didn’t just take Netflix by surprise, but also the series creator and cast stars. The rise to stardom of those involved in the Korean production created a veritable war atmosphere in Hollywood to hire the actors and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

According to sources heard by the website Deadline, the biggest talent agencies in the United States entered into a dispute to hire artists involved with the series. Both Hwang and the actors are meeting with representatives to sign contracts and star in Hollywood productions.

Also according to the publication, most of the cast members do not have representatives in the US. As previously revealed, creator and actors didn’t expect Round 6 to become the phenomenon it has become.

The first season of the Korean series had a modest budget. “Only” $21.4 million ($116.8 million) was invested in its debut year, an average of $2.4 million ($13.1 million) for each episode. With Netflix flirting as a possible second year — as confirmed by Hwang — it’s possible that this figure will rise considerably. A study by Bloomberg points out that Round 6 should generate around US$900 million (R$4.9 billion) for the streaming service.

“I’m not that rich,” Hwang said in a recent interview with British newspaper The Guardian. “But I have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is ​​paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract,” he concluded.

With season two in sight, a deal with US agencies is expected to help creator and cast negotiate much higher salaries and bonuses with Netflix to return — a common process in Hollywood productions after a big hit. These contracts would also help artists find reputable projects in the major film industry.

After debuting quietly, Round 6 has become a worldwide phenomenon and has been seen by 214 million accounts worldwide. The number positions the Korean attraction as the biggest series in Netflix history. Packed with actors unknown to the general public, the cast includes names such as Wi Ha-Joon, Oh Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Greg Chun and Kim Joo-Ryung.

