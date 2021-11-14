Russia has nothing to do with crisis on the Polish-Belarus border says Putin – International

MOSCOW – The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, denied on Saturday, 13, that Moscow has helped to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East blocked at the Belarus-Polish border.

“I want the whole world to know. We have nothing to do with this,” the president declared in an interview with Vesti channel, after Poland and other Western countries accused Moscow of having orchestrated the sending of migrants to the border with Minsk.

The Russian president blamed Western countries for the crisis, saying that his policies in the Middle East stimulate the desire of immigrants to travel to the European continent.

To resolve the crisis, Putin recommended that European leaders talk to the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, as, according to him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was willing to do.

“We must not forget where the crises associated with immigrants come from…they were created by Western countries themselves, including European ones,” he said.

Belarus says nearly 2,000 people – including women and children – remain in the border area. Poland says, however, that the number varies between 3,000 and 4,000 and claims that more immigrants arrive every day.

Tents and heaters

Immigrants, mostly Kurds, are stranded on the Polish-Belarus border in temperatures close to zero degrees. To face the cold, they wait in tents and burn wood.

The situation is increasingly worrying. Poland does not allow them to cross the border and accuses Belarus of preventing the group from leaving the region.

On Saturday, Belarusian authorities announced the handing over of tents and heaters to the blocked people, a measure that could prolong the presence of migrants on the border with European Union (HUH).

“The Belarusian side is doing everything possible to provide what they need. We deliver water, firewood and humanitarian aid,” Igor Butkevich, deputy director of the state border committee, told the state agency Belta.

Immigrants have been trying to cross the border for several months, but the crisis was exacerbated last Monday, 8th, when hundreds of people tried to enter Poland at the same time and were stopped by guards.

This Saturday, Polish police said they found the body of a young Syrian man in the forest near the border. “The causes of death have yet to be determined,” a statement said.

This death would raise to 11 the number of fatal victims of the migratory crisis, according to several NGOs.

Police also reported that more than 100 people tried to cross the border irregularly overnight.

The EU accuses Belarus of organizing the movement of migrants, issuing visas and even charter flights, with the aim of triggering a migration crisis in Europe, in response to international sanctions against Lukashenko’s government.

new sanctions

In fact, next week, the European bloc intends to increase sanctions.

The vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro that sanctions will be “approved and enforced”.

He explained that the measures will be taken, among others, against the state-owned airline Belavia, which is accused of chartering flights for migrants from Turkey to Minsk.

On Friday, the EU said it had made “progress” to curb the flow of migrants across the Belarus-Polish border after Turkey banned Syrian, Iraqi and Yemeni nationals from boarding flights to the Belarusian capital.

The Turkish president’s main foreign policy adviser, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Agence France-Presse that Ankara could not be blamed.

“It appears that a significant number of migrants and travelers go to Belarus and then to Lithuania, Poland and other European states. Blaming Turkey or Turkish Airlines is simply wrong and inappropriate,” said Ibrahim Kalin.

“This crisis has nothing to do with Turkey,” he insisted.

Tension is mounting on the border and both countries have mobilized their troops. On Friday, Belarus warned that it would respond to any attack on its territory.

Despite pressure from the West, Lukashenko can count on Russian support. Air troops from both countries on Friday organized “combat exercises” near the Belarus-Polish border.

However, Moscow’s support for Minsk is often cautious. In an interview, Putin said Lukashenko was acting on his own when he threatened during the week to cut off Russian gas transit through Belarus to Europe. /AFP