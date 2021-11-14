Russia reopens last tsar’s palace a century after his execution – International

SAINT PETERSBURG – Maria Ryadova remembered that she was in a dusty room in the Alexander Palace, leaping from one rafter on the floor to another, looking down into the dark abyss far below her, when she and her team made an important discovery.

A pile of broken blue tiles was hidden in the darkness. Ryadova knew from black and white archival photos that these fragments were remnants of the tiles that had once graced the walls of that room, which housed the private pool and bathroom of the Tsar Nicholas II in the early 1900s. But before the discovery, she didn’t know what color they were.

The discovery of these brilliant pieces of cobalt and turquoise completed yet another piece of the puzzle of rebuilding the imperial mansion, which was the home of Russia’s last czar and his family. “It was an incredible discovery. I felt so inspired,” said Ryadova, 40, who is among the top architects involved in the project.

With a team of architects and researchers, Ryadova spent more than a decade on the site, working to restore the imposing yellow building to its early 20th-century glory, before the Second World War and the remodeling carried out in the Soviet period deteriorated. On August 13, the work of Ryadova and the other workers was finally revealed when the Alexander Palace it was open to the public as a museum.

This palace will likely be the last large Russian imperial mansion to become a museum, according to research expert Tatiana Andreeva. It is the result of years of investigative work by 37-year-old Andreeva, Ryadova, and their many colleagues, who recreated the interior from some fuzzy color photos, thousands of black and white photos, some watercolors, several curtain samples, and countless memories of life in the palace.

a lot of rubble

More than a century after the collapse of the Russian monarchy with the execution of Nicholas II, his wife, four daughters and son by the Bolsheviks in 1918, historians are working to excavate the country’s imperial past. For some, the Alexander Palace became a symbol of Russia’s reconciliation with him. “I have a complicated relationship with the aristocrats of pre-Soviet Russia, but these palaces have become monuments,” said Max Trudolyubov, 51, a popular blogger and current affairs commentator.

Nicholas II has long been portrayed by the Russian people as a bloody and committed despot – relentless oppressor of the working class – or a carefree and ill-informed fool who carelessly let the country fall into the abyss of the bolshevism. The reopening of the palace will allow visitors to delve into part of the country’s history and make their own judgment, commented Lev Lurie, an expert on the history of St. Petersburg and the Romanov family. “The museum is a theater, with a play without actors.”

In 2011, the Russian state decided to recreate the tsar’s private suite – decorated in an art nouveau style and mostly destroyed during World War II, with subsequent Soviet reconstructions – and to build a museum around it. Ultimately, the government allocated more than $28 million to the project, with $12 million coming from the museum and private benefactors. (One of the latter, Bob Atchinson of Austin, Texas, is an enthusiast who has assembled a collection of items that had been looted from the palace by the Germans and other invaders – and sold at international auctions – and who has raised money to renovate the palace. for decades.)

To recreate the tsar’s private rooms, Ryadova’s team had to redo almost everything: oak parquet floors, wool rugs and silk drapes, and even the spittoons, which were used by the imperial family and courtiers.

Originally built in 1796 by Catherine the Great for his grandson Alexander, the palace was part of the imperial retreat at Tsarskoye Selo, a sprawling complex of palaces and parks outside St. Petersburg, the capital of Russia at the time.

In 1905, Alexander’s great-grandnephew Nicolas II permanently moved his family there with the intention of escaping the increasingly chaotic and dangerous life of the capital, where riots regularly broke out and where his grandfather was killed in 1881 .

Nicholas II’s choice, on the eve of the revolution, to abandon his troops and join his family at the Alexander Palace divides many who study that period. For some, it’s an indictment: he placed his family above the interests of the country, over which he had absolute power. But for many Russian Orthodox clerics, acceptance of their fate was a display of humility. In 2000, the Russian Orthodox Church canonized him and his family as bearers of the passion, a category used to identify believers who have endured suffering and death with a Christlike piety.

In July this year, going against all restrictions related to pandemic, thousands of clerics joined a procession in the city of Yekaterinburg that began at the site of the mansion where the tsar was shot (was later destroyed) to a mine shaft where the family’s remains were dumped and dissolved with sulfuric acid .

a palatial puzzle

As he walked through the nearly completed rooms of the palace a few weeks before the opening, Ryadova said he hoped the visitors would be ecstatic, as he had faced many challenges and disappointments during the reconstruction and he didn’t want to be disappointed.

She was frustrated, for example, by the tsar’s family photos. Avid photographers, the Romanovs took thousands of photos of the interior of the palace, including images that can be considered some of the world’s first selfies. However, these are often useless to restoration specialists as the floor and ceiling are often cut out of the framing. “Now I say to everyone: photograph the ceiling!”, commented the architect.

Rugs were also a problem: in some cases, entire patterns were recreated from a small piece in the corner that managed to infiltrate a photo or two. (Some of the ceiling restorations are waiting for more materials to appear.)

By 1944, after the German occupation, most properties in Tsarskoye Selo had lost windows and roofs. “The country was in a horrible condition, but people wanted to see these ruins rebuilt as they were,” explained Olga Taratynova, director of the Tsarskoye Selo museum. Thus, although the Soviet government declared itself antithetical to the government of the tsars, it invested heavily in restoring the palaces. “It was a political decision,” said 66-year-old Taratynova.

Since then, the complex has become a major tourist destination as well as a symbol of Russian history. Taratynova remembered that in 2002 the president George W. Bush visited the Catherine’s Palace as guest of the president Vladimir Putin and that, when he entered the grand, 7,000-square-foot throne room decorated with gold leaves, he froze, mesmerized, and simply exclaimed, “Wow!” “We Russians love it when people come to visit us and say, ‘Wow!'”

