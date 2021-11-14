Saif al-Islam, son of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, announces candidacy for the presidency of Libya | World

Saif al-Islam, son of the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi (1942-2011), this Sunday (14) presented his official candidacy for the Libyan presidential elections, scheduled for December, announced an Election Commission official (see more in the video above) .

“Candidate Saif al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi has presented his candidacy for the presidency of the Libyan state,” announced the High Electoral Commission (HNEC), which organizes the December 24 and January parliamentary elections.

“He presented his candidacy documents at the HNEC office in Sabha [sul do país], thus completing all the legal conditions required by Law No. 1 on the election of the head of State, approved by Parliament,” a statement said.

Saif al-Islam, 49, was also given the electoral title of the city of Sabha, according to the Election Commission.

The elections will be the culmination of a difficult political process sponsored by the United Nations (UN) and are expected to end a decade of chaos since the fall of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, assassinated in 2011 in a popular uprising.

They should also represent the final point of combat between rival groups, one from the west and the other from the east of the country.

