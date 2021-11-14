Santos confirms new attacking duo against Atlético-GO; see lineups – 11/13/2021

Santos will have a new attacking duo to face Atlético-GO, today (13), at 17:00, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia (GO), for the Campeonato Brasileiro. Marcos Guilherme was transferred to the offensive sector and will form a partnership with Ângelo.

Marcos Guilherme had been working between midfield and the right wing since Fábio Carille took charge of Peixe. However, he had to be moved again because of the rest given to Diego Tardelli.

The center forward, with muscle pain after the midweek victory over Red Bull Bragantino, did not even travel to Goiânia, as well as Lucas Braga. These, however, are not the only alvinegro embezzlements. Marinho, with a virus, and Uruguayan defender Emiliano Velázquez, with a muscle injury, are out of the match.

Marcos Guilherme’s change of sector happens because Santos has the reinforcement of Madson. The lateral completed automatic suspension and is back in the starting lineup. Regarding the duel against Bragantino, there was no change in the central defense trio or in the midfield.

Santos goes to the field with the following lineup: João Paulo; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes; Marcos Guilherme and Angelo.

Atlético-GO will act with: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Pedro Henrique and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas and João Paulo; André Luís, Zé Roberto and Ronald.

Against Atlético-GO, Santos tries to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Peixe has 38 points and started the round in 13th place, with a five-point advantage over Juventude, which opens the group of the last four placed. Dragon is one position below and has one point less than Alvinegro.