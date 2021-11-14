Santos will have changes to face Chapecoense; see Carille’s alternatives

Santos will have changes to face Chapecoense next Wednesday, at 19:00 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Fábio Carille did not repeat a lineup in Peixe after 14 matches. And this will not be different in front of the lantern and already lowered Chape at home.

A certain embezzlement is Kaiky, suspended. Lucas Braga, with discomfort in his left thigh, is doubtful, but there is a greater chance of returning against Corinthians, away from home, at the weekend.

Marinho (flu symptoms) and Diego Tardelli (spared) did not act in the 0-0 draw with Atlético-GO on the waterlogged lawn of the Antônio Accioly Stadium and should be available.

Without Kaiky, the alternatives for the position are Robson and Wagner Palha, as Emiliano Velázquez is in the medical department. As Robson acts more in the leftover with three defenders, it is possible that the left-hander Palha enters and the right-handed Danilo Boza goes to the right side to form the trio with Luiz Felipe.

Another option for Carille is to dismantle the 3-5-2 scheme and put Camacho in midfield alongside Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Gabriel Pirani. The technical committee will study Chapecoense to make this decision.

The possible lineup for fourth is: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe and Wagner Palha (Camacho or Robson); Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Marcos Guilherme (Moraes or Lucas Braga); Marino and Diego Tardelli.

Santos has 39 points and the expectation is to reach 45 soon so as not to take any more risks. Six games to go: Chapecoense (home), Corinthians (away), Fortaleza (home), Internacional (away), Flamengo (away) and Cuiabá (home).

