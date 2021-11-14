São Paulo forwards contract termination and striker no longer plays for the club

Credit: Rubens Chiri / Official website

O São Paulo is about to terminate his contract with Ecuadorian striker Joao Rojas, 32 years old, who has not yet been used by coach Rogério Ceni during the Brazilian Championship.

rojas the contract is valid until December 31 of this year, but according to information from the “Goal”, the club from São Paulo is already aligning with the player the early departure.

Rojas’ last game for São Paulo was on October 11, in a 0-0 draw against Cuiabá, by Brasileirão, when the team was still directed by Hernán Crespo – this was also the last game of the Argentine captain.

As it is not in Rogério Ceni’s plans, the Ecuadorian also preferred to anticipate his departure from São Paulo and in 2022 should make arrangements with another club.

São Paulo and Rojas sent an early termination of the contract valid until December 31st. Striker is out of the plans and won’t be in the squad in 2022 🗞️ @Marcelo_Hazan | @GoalBR pic.twitter.com/FzwoNFPj9k — Transfers Center (@CTransferencias) November 13, 2021

Rojas arrived in São Paulo in 2018, from Talleres, Argentina. After a good start, the forward suffered a serious knee injury, underwent two surgeries and was out of action for over two years, returning to the pitch in 2021.

