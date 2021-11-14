São Paulo lineup: Ceni ends preparation and “simulates” Flamengo before the game | São Paulo

São Paulo ended this Saturday morning’s preparation for the match on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Flamengo. Active at the Barra Funda CT, coach Rogério Ceni “simulated” the Rio team and tested the starting lineup for the commitment valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The coach led a tactical work, with situations planned for this Sunday’s match. Reserves also entered into this specific preparation.

1 of 3 Rigoni returns to the São Paulo team for this Sunday’s match — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Rigoni returns to the São Paulo team for this Sunday’s match — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

Ceni also worked set-pieces, both attacking and defending, and again accompanied players in free kicks. On Wednesday, Benítez scored a great goal and admitted the help of the former goalkeeper, a specialist in the matter.

A probable São Paulo for this Sunday’s duel has James Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Orejuela), Liziero, Igor Gomes, Martín Benítez and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Calleri (Luciano).

2 of 3 Igor Vinicius kicks the ball during training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Igor Vinicius kicks the ball during training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

This Sunday, São Paulo does not have Welington, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor, suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards, in addition to Arboleda, who is with the Ecuador team.

Ceni still does not have Luan, William, Galeano and Walce available, all under the care of doctors and physiotherapists.

São Paulo arrives for the duel against the third placed after pulling out a draw at the end against Fortaleza. Tricolor has 38 points and occupies 14th place in the table.