São Paulo x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Back in São Paulo, Ceni tries to push Tricolor out of the relegation zone. The team starts the round with 38 points – five more than Juventude, first in Z-4.

At Flamengo, the focus is on the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Palmeiras, in Uruguay. With a free hand from the board to run the squad, Renato Gaúcho has already made it clear that the priority is to have his players in good physical condition for the duel.

In Brasileirão, the chance of a title is very small: the Cariocas are in third place, with 57 points, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG, who has a game more.

São Paulo – coach Rogério Ceni

The coach will have important shortages for the duel. Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Welington received their third yellow card and will serve a suspension this Sunday. The other casualty is Arboleda, who is with the Ecuadorian team to dispute the World Cup qualifiers.

With this, the team will undergo changes, especially in midfield. Benítez could gain a chance in the starting lineup.

Who is out: Arboleda (Team), Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington (suspended) and Galeano, Luan and William (injured).

Hanging: Liziero, Benítez, Marquinhos, Luciano, Arboleda, Luan, Gabriel and Eder.

Probable São Paulo lineup: Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Orejuela), Liziero, Igor Gomes, Martín Benítez (Luciano) and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Calleri.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

With little chance of getting a title, Renato prioritizes Libertadores once and for all. Players like Diego Alves, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta did not travel and are following special preparation. On the other hand, athletes spared in the victory over Bahia should start playing – these are the cases of Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Michael, for example.

Who is out: Diego Ribas (suspended); Diego Alves, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta (in special preparation); Pedro (knee injury) and Isla (with Chile in the qualifiers).

Hanging: Gabigol, Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Rodinei.

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

