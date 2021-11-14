São Paulo x Flamengo: where to watch, possible squads and arbitration – 11/14/2021

São Paulo and Flamengo face off this Sunday (14) for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. The match is scheduled to take place at 4 pm (GMT) at Morumbi stadium.

In the first round, Flamengo won with authority by 5-1. The match was marked by a confusion involving the technical committees of the two teams.

likely escalations

São Paulo: Volpi; Igor Vinícius (Orejuela), Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Benitez; Rigoni (Bruno Alves), Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Flamengo: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement

São Paulo: Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington are suspended for a third yellow card. William (knee arthroscopy), Galeano (ankle surgery) and Luan (tendinous avulsion) follow with the medical department. Arboleda is at the disposal of the Ecuadorian team.

Flamengo: Diego will have to serve suspension after expulsion against Bahia. Arrascaeta, Pedro and Filipe Luis are under medical care. Isla is at the disposal of the Chilean national team and is in quarantine after having had contact with a person who tested positive for covid-19.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by TV Globo and Premiere throughout Brazil. the score UOL follows the duel in real time.

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)