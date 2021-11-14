Sarah Sheeva “predicts” the death of another countryman after Marília Mendonça

Since the death of Marília Mendonça, pastor Sarah Sheeva has been receiving a barrage of criticism for sharing controversial opinions on social media. After saying that the rhythm of suffering attracts the devil, the daughter of tropicalistas Baby do Brasil and Pepeu Gomes “predicted” the death of another countryman.

“God takes me. If you think it’s bad, complain to God, my dear. I’m just a servant of Jesus, I just follow orders. I don’t have the power to choose what I’m going to say,” began Sarah Sheeva, in response to criticism.

Then, the pastor emphasized that she had no intention of speaking ill of Marília Mendonça and other sertanejos, but that she was “taken by God” to alert the artists. “I spoke of another artist. I don’t know if you noticed. I won’t say his name, but he’s next if he doesn’t fix himself. God spoke of another one, there is another one on the list there”, he stated.

Sarah Sheeva Sarah Sheeva is a pastorreproduction Sarah Sheeva The nun criticized those who say they are single “because you want to”reproduction Sarah Sheeva The pastor has been without sex for over 18 yearsreproduction Pastor Sarah Sheeva admits not having sex for over 17 years She vented on social mediaReproduction/Instagram 0

understand the case

After the death of Marília Mendonça, Sarah Sheeva went to social media to remember a message she had sent to the backlanders about a month ago. According to the pastor, God would have transmitted through her a word directed to the artists who sing suffering, because, according to her, it is a rhythm that attracts the devil.

Sarah’s message was remembered by her on the last 6th. On her Instagram, Baby do Brasil’s daughter said she was in mourning for the death of the queen of suffering, but warned about a “message from God”.