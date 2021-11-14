Savassi receives dog and cat adoption campaign on Sunday (11/14) – Gerais

Limited number of animals will be available for adoption this Sunday at Savassi (illustrative image) (photo: PBH/Disclosure)

A pet adoption fair, yoga, concerts and educational activities will mark the Sunday (14/11) of BH da Gente, an event organized by the city hall, through the Municipal Department of Sports and Leisure, which was once again held weekly in the regional centers -South, West, Pampulha and Northwest of Belo Horizonte.

The dog and cat adoption campaign will be carried out from 10 am to 12 pm at Savassi, promoted in partnership with Grupo Amor Pet’s. The non-profit organization works with volunteers who rescue homeless animals. They are welcomed, treated and sent for adoption. There will be a limited number of pets at a booth on site.

“We understand that reducing the population of dogs and cats in the municipality is a matter of utility, interest and public health, in terms of environmental responsibility, awareness, results and humanity, thus contributing to the formation of a fairer society”, says Jane Fernandes, president of Amor Pet’s.

According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are at least 30 million abandoned animals in Brazil. Abandonment is a crime pursuant to Federal Law 9,605/98.

More activities





The first attractions of BH da Gente in Savassi begin at 9 am, with a sports workshop until 1 pm for the practice of volleyball, shuttlecock, badminton, table tennis and slackline. From 9:00 am to 10:15 am, open yoga class with the Yoga no Asfalto group.

From 10 am to noon, the Municipal Civil Guard will publicize preventive actions to the public, through interaction activities with the institution’s mascot dolls.

At the end of the morning, at 11:30 am, singer Nga Kelly will give a musical presentation at Savassi with black pop repertoire.

At points on Silva Lobo and Guarapari avenues, children will be able to have fun with play workshops, handicrafts and recreational equipment, such as a trampoline and ball pool. These activities take place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

At the same time, anyone passing by Rua Ararib will be able to participate in a circus workshop with activities dedicated to experimenting with movements and techniques such as wooden legs, juggling and balance.

World Kindness Day





Also this Sunday, the four units of BH da Gente will receive a special action of the Gentleness Movement to mark The World Kindness Day, remembered today, November 13th.

Organizers will distribute kits with bumper stickers and trash cans for cars, as well as an invitation to kind attitudes. The same materials, with the motto “Spalhe Gentileza”, will be distributed on traffic signs in Belo Horizonte

People will be invited to share their gestures on Instagram by marking the profile of the Gentileza Movement (@movimentogentileza). “Simple attitudes like a hug, a smile or a positive word can change someone’s day, especially at this time of meeting and resocialization. We want to encourage people to practice more empathy and caring for others and for the city in small gestures”, says the director of the Gentileza Movement and Belo Horizonte’s first lady, Ana Laender.