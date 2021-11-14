SBT fires journalist who used false medical certificate and was caught in a nightclub | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Silvio Santos is the owner of SBT; he authorized the dismissal of a journalist caught in a club

A very complicated situation recently occurred at SBT: a journalist was fired after applying a false medical certificate and being caught on a trip with friends, with the right to luxurious dinners and going to clubs, without showing the slightest sign of health problem.

The journalist who was caught in the jump has gained a lot of attention in the house in recent months, but she was already showing signs of dissatisfaction with her work. She has applied for several medical certificates this year, spending several days without stepping foot on the network, but usually earning her salary. Her name will not be revealed in this text.

The leadership was very suspicious of the situation and went to find out. And he didn’t even have to go that far. It was enough to analyze the journalist’s publications on social networks to see that she was enjoying a ballad in Salvador (BA), with a glass of drink in hand, during the period in which she was away on sick leave. That was the trigger.

On her return to SBT, the journalist was called to the director’s office and told about her resignation. When questioning the reason, the flagrant situation was exposed.

Furthermore, another detail deeply irritated the head of Journalism: it was discovered that this reporter was working in parallel on the development of a new documentary for a streaming platform. Until then, so good. The broadcaster doesn’t see anything wrong with that. The problem is that the excess of medical certificates that she had been presenting was so that she could dedicate her time to this other activity.

The column received all the videos of the dinners and ballads that the dismissed journalist enjoyed during her period of sick leave. And by the excitement, she was far from showing any signs of health problems that would prevent her from working.