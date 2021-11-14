Scientists discover never-before-seen mineral inside diamond formed in Earth’s mantle (PHOTO)

Researchers are excited that other new minerals could be found in the Earth’s mantle. The new mineral was found inside a diamond that formed in the Earth’s deep mantle. The newly discovered mineral, named davemaoite after the renowned Chinese American geophysicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first example of high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) discovered on Earth. Although previous theories suggested that there could be “an abundant and geochemically important mineral” within the Earth’s mantle, no evidence existed to support the theories. Mineralogist Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada in the US and a team from Botswana found the davemaoite sample inside a diamond that formed in the mantle some 660 km deep. New davemaoite mineral discovered within a diamond in the Earth’s mantle. The International Association of Mineralogy (IMA) has confirmed that davemaoite is indeed a new mineral. The team announced the discovery on Thursday (11), publishing its study in the journal Science. Scientists collected the sample of the new diamond mineral using a technique called synchrotron X-ray diffraction. They revealed that the davemaoite sample inside the diamond was only a few micrometers (millionths of a meter). Researchers believe this new mineral may help to better understand the composition of the Earth’s mantle.

