Scientists discover never-before-seen mineral inside diamond formed in Earth’s mantle (PHOTO)

According to scientists, the discovery of this new mineral – davemaoite – reveals that diamonds can also form much deeper within the Earth’s mantle than previously thought.

Researchers are excited that other new minerals could be found in the Earth’s mantle.

The new mineral was found inside a diamond that formed in the deep earth mantle. The newly discovered mineral, named davemaoite after the renowned Chinese American geophysicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first example of high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) discovered on Earth.

Although previous theories suggested that there could be “an abundant and geochemically important mineral” within the Earth’s mantle, no evidence existed to support the theories.

Mineralogist Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada in the US and a team from Botswana found the davemaoite sample inside a diamond that formed in the mantle some 660 km deep.

New davemaoite mineral discovered within a diamond in the Earth’s mantle.

International Mineralogy Association (IMA) confirmed that Davemaoite is indeed a new mineral. The team announced the discovery on Thursday (11), publishing their study in the journal Science.

“Davemaoite is believed to play an important geochemical role in the Earth’s mantle,” said Tschauner, lead author of the study.

Scientists sampled the new diamond mineral using a technique called synchrotron X-ray diffraction.