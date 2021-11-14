SEC rejects Bitcoin ETF because the “market can be manipulated”

A month after allowing an exchange-traded fund of Bitcoin futures to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, raising the price of bitcoin to a new record, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an ETF Direct Bitcoin, causing the price of digital currency to drop on Friday (12).

According to the SEC, in the current situation, ETF approval would not be intended to protect investors or the public interest.

As in similar situations before, the regulator says it is not convinced of the ETF’s ability to resist manipulation, fraud and protect investors.

“Brokers have tried to show that other means besides observing transfer agreements will be sufficient to prevent fraud and manipulation. Among other things, they argued that the bitcoin market is ‘exclusively’ and ‘by nature’ protected from manipulation and fraud. None of the brokers’ attempts to demonstrate this were convincing”, said the SEC.

Manipulation

The SEC said the disapproval is because the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the proposed trading platform for the product, has no processes in place to “prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” and “to protect investors and interest public.

The SEC claimed that the CBOE does not have a “comprehensive surveillance sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to the underlying bitcoin market.” The SEC claimed that the existence of such an agreement would prevent market manipulation and turn the parties involved.

In simpler terms, the SEC is requiring the CBOE to enter into some sort of agreement with brokerages that facilitate a significant amount of the global bitcoin trading volume. The CBOE needs to show that it has enough market competence so that manipulators can be easily identified.

VanEck Bitcoin ETF

The SEC published the decision denying a proposed rule change that would have allowed the VanEck Bitcoin Trust to operate. The VanEck Bitcoin ETF would have been a spot ETF, meaning it would be tied directly to Bitcoin, as opposed to ETFs based on recently approved Bitcoin futures.

The SEC decision also states that, in the absence of a “comprehensive watch sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size” that would mitigate the risks of manipulation and other misbehavior, BZX would need to establish that the underlying Bitcoin market “owns resistance to manipulation beyond the protections that are used by traditional commodities or securities markets.”

BZX stated that it met both requirements. Among other reasons, BZX also stated that increased trading volume on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures markets and increased liquidity in the Bitcoin spot market significantly diminished the potential for manipulation.