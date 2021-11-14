SEC rejects ETF launch in Bitcoin spot, citing uncertainties

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US CVM) rejected fund manager VanEck’s request for approval of an ETF (exchange traded fund) in bitcoin cash. Currently, only cryptocurrency futures ETFs can be traded in the United States.

In a 51-page decision, the SEC said exchange operator CBOE Global Markets, which aimed to list the ETF, had failed to prove that the bitcoin spot market would not be subject to manipulation or fraud, and that it could be properly monitored with a surveillance sharing agreement with the exchange.

VanEck was one of several fund companies that tried to get approval for a cash-based ETF after the SEC’s recent green light for two Bitcoin futures ETFs: the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF).

The CBOE argued that it would be inconsistent for the SEC to approve ETFs based on futures but deny a Bitcoin ETF in cash based on the same asset.

The SEC rejected that argument, saying that futures ETFs were registered under a different law, the Investment Company Act of 1940.

A spot ETF would face higher hurdles under another 1934 law, in part because the bitcoin futures market is regulated and can be monitored, while the bitcoin spot market is globalized, decentralized and unregulated, making it very more vulnerable to manipulation and much more difficult for surveillance.

