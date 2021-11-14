See how much salary Fernanda Montenegro and Gil will receive at ABL

Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil are the newest immortals at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). Elected last week, the actress and musician will occupy seats 17 and 20, respectively, and should officially assume the posts in March 2022, when they will receive weekly salaries and fees.

According to Uol’s findings, if they attend the Academy’s appointments, Montenegro and Gil’s earnings can exceed R$ 10 thousand per month.

Each immortal receives, as salary, R$ 3 thousand per month and a few more “caches” for the weekly presence. Whoever goes to tea on Tuesdays earns R$800. Attendance at the Thursday meetings guarantees an additional R$1,000. Thus, a member who participates in all meetings — in a month with four Tuesdays and Thursdays — can exceed R$ 10 thousand.

Fernanda Montenegro is the youngest immortal. Gilberto Gil is the new immortal of ABL.

In addition to the meetings, members participate in debates and lectures on various artistic and literary topics. The elections for Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil were the first after the resumption of ABL in-person activities. By the end of the year, three more immortals will be chosen.