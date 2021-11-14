See schedule and where to watch Formula 1 on TV and online· TV News

The Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday (14), at 2 pm (GMT). The live broadcast of the race, the 19th of the year, will be by Band. The event will also be shown online on the website band.com.br, on the free application Bandplay, on paid streaming F1TV Pro and on the Gaules channel on Twitch. On the radio, fans can follow through BandNews FM.

On open TV, narrator Sergio Mauricio will lead the team formed by commentators Reginaldo Leme, Felipe Giaffone and Max Wilson. Mariana Becker and Rubens Barrichello will report to show what goes on behind the scenes at the Interlagos racetrack.

Bandplay is an app available for free on Google Play and the App Store. It is necessary to register with name, e-mail and telephone in order to have free access to the broadcaster’s content, including live Formula 1 races.

On BandNews FM, the broadcast will have narration by Odinei Edson, with comments by Alessandra Alves, Luís Fernando Ramos and Fábio França. Alinne Fanelli and Ivan Brandão are in the reports.

Evidence is also presented online via the F1 TV Pro service. Paid streaming can be found on websites and app stores (search for “F1 TV”) for mobile devices and smart TVs. The platform is offered by Liberty Media, a company that trades Formula 1 rights around the world.

Formula 1 in Gaules

In addition, in a one-off agreement, the Brazilian Grand Prix will also be broadcast on Twitch’s Formula 1 channel and also on the Brazilian Gaules channel, which has more than 3.2 million followers and is one of the most watched channels on the platform. online. The transmission will be free.

“We are excited to bring F1 live action to fans in Brazil on Twitch this weekend. Twitch has an incredible reach and is able to provide a unique creative approach to sports media coverage for an engaged digital audience, that’s why it’s the perfect platform for us to bring F1 to the next generation of fans, in a country with such a rich and illustrious history in sport,” said Ian Holmes, Formula 1 Media Rights Director.