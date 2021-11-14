Sertanejo Thiago Costa is in the ICU with stable health status | For

The country singer Thiago Costa is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Metropolitan Hospital of Urgency and Emergency in Ananindeua, metropolitan region of Belém. According to the musician’s team from Pará, the health situation on Saturday (13) is stable.

He is conscious, able to talk and received a visit from his wife during hospitalization. The musician’s advisor informed the g1 that, for the time being, there is no forecast of a rise.

The artist was hospitalized after suffering an accident in the Furo do Maguari, a river area in the capital of Pará. He suffered a fractured arm and leg and underwent surgery.

Sertanejo Thiago Costa remains hospitalized after accident in PA

The watercraft he was on with someone else was hit by a speedboat late on Thursday (11).

In addition to the countryman, the other person who was on the motorcycle also had to be rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital. The health status was not detailed by the health unit, nor by the fire department.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

A video taken after the accident recorded the moment when the musician and the other person affected receive first aid– see below. The driver of the boat involved in the collision provided assistance.

Video shows moment of rescue of country singer in Pará

The Navy, through the Captaincy of the Ports of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR), informed in a note sent to the g1 that an inquiry will be launched to investigate “possible causes and those responsible for the fact”.

Among the facts to be ascertained is whether the drivers were qualified and whether safety standards were being followed.

The collision between the boat and the watercraft took place in the area known as the Furo do Maguari. The Civil Police did not receive any record of occurrence about the case.

2 of 2 Watercraft where a sertanejo singer was hit by a boat in Belém with broken parts — Photo: TV Liberal/Reprodução Water bike where a sertanejo singer was hit by a speedboat in Belém with broken parts — Photo: TV Liberal/Reprodução

The musician’s adviser announced on Friday (12) that his concert schedule for November was cancelled. Thiago was born in the city of Mãe do Rio, northeast of Pará. Among the singer’s best-known songs is ”JBL no Paredão’.

A week ago on a social network, the singer honored Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash. He talked about how he was received with affection by the singer when they met in person during her concert.

VIDEOS with news from Pará