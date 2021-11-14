Simpar acquires 100% of UAB Motors, which sells premium brand vehicles such as BMW and Land Rover

Denys Marc Ferrez, Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at the Simpar Group (credit: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Simpar (SIMH3), holding company that controls JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil, Original Concessionárias and BBC, announced yesterday (12) the acquisition, through its subsidiary Original Holding SA, of 100% of UAB Motors, which has brand vehicle stores such as Honda, Toyota, Land Rover, BMW etc.

In a statement to the market, the company said that the purchase will significantly expand its operations in the dealership sector, especially in the sale of light, new and used vehicles. The transaction still needs approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the automakers. UAB Motors was valued at R$510 million.

In the document, Simpar highlighted that the purchase will help the company on three fronts: scale, expansion of the mix and increase in capillarity. The expectation, according to the company, is that the acquisition will increase sales by R$1.7 billion, as the volume of vehicles sold would be 2.4 times greater than that reported by Original Holding in the last 12 months until September 2021.

With the transaction, seven new brands will also enter the portfolio, with emphasis on the premium segment, which includes brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Toyota, Honda, BMW, BMW Motorrad and Mini, in addition to the existing Volkswagen and Fiat. Through the acquisition, the company will also increase its participation in high-income regions, strengthening Original Holding’s operations in São Paulo and establishing a presence in Paraná and Santa Catarina.

According to the company, the sales services for new and used vehicles, as well as after-sales, which will be added after the closing of the transaction, will also bring new business opportunities for Madre Corretora, as well as for BBC Leasing & Conta Digital .

Simpar (SIMH3) and its subsidiaries posted net income of R$399.4 million in the third quarter of this year, a record figure and an increase of 358% year-on-year – equivalent to a 4.5-fold increase.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 1.165 billion, up 98.4%, with a margin of 38.4% (+6 percentage points).

Net revenue reached BRL 3.958 billion, an increase of 52.1%, with service revenues rising 67.5% (BRL 3.035 billion) and asset sales growing 16.7% (BRL 923 million) .

Additionally, the company reported that leverage, or indebtedness, was 3.3 times (-0.2x vs. 4Q20 and stable compared to 2Q21) and net Capex was R$6.7 billion in the last 12 months, an increase of 135% higher than in 2020.

