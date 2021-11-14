Singer is accused of treason after hooking up with Viih Tube | famous

Viih Tube is enjoying the single life, and was caught kissing with singer Lucas Lima, as already mentioned by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from EM OFF. However, the story started to get controversial after the possible affair of the ex-BBB was accused of cheating on the girlfriend he had for 10 years. Only the artist denied these accusations, claiming that he is totally on the track, free and unhindered.

After being caught at the concert of Israel and Rodolff, took place at Villa Country, this Friday (12), and was attended by the most famous, such as singer Tays Reis and her boyfriend, Biel. While the country duo Viih was taken advantage of, he stayed with the boy, and gave him several kisses, enjoying his singleness. However, rumors began to circulate that he was dating and even the influencer even commented on the matter.

According to the actress, the singer had said he was single when they stayed and was frightened by the possibility of having kissed someone involved.”Guys, what do you mean he dates? [risos] I just saw a cute guy, didn’t even know who he was yet, asked if he was single, his name, and stayed. I don’t owe anyone anything, now if he did, I’ll talk to his girlfriend”, stated Viih Tube.

However, after so much hubbub, in the early afternoon of this Saturday (13), Lucas Lima appeared at Stories to comment. After all the repercussions, the singer of LT duo said he was attacked for no reason. In his Stories, he appeared justifying himself. When giving his version, he revealed that yes, he dated someone for a decade, however he had been single for 10 days, and that’s why he hooked up with Viih Tube.

“I actually had a relationship as it came out in the media, gossip instagram, 10 years. But 10 days ago I ended this relationship. And yesterday I did a normal bachelor thing. And I’m being attacked for it, being stoned for something I did and I didn’t go wrong. So, just because I didn’t respond right away, people start creating theories in their heads and following. lamented the artist. “Think carefully before judging someone”, he asked.

Viih Tube and Bruno broke up in October, but according to the famous, the breakup was smooth for both. “I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I aren’t together anymore. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but I realized that there will be no right time, it will be difficult to announce anyway”, she began.

“But if you saw the way it ended, I think everyone would understand what we’re feeling, it ended bizarrely well, with a lot of respect and a very sincere conversation! And the funniest thing is that it really was that classic ‘we’re at different stages’ thing, explained the ex-BBB who was a controversial participant of Big Brother 21. Recently, the famous was seen kissing with the influencer Pkllipe, in a ballad.