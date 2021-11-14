Singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, is jailed by the Court

The musician said that he never failed to comply with the rulings of the Court and that he will prove that he is right

Singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, was placed under house arrest on Friday afternoon (12). The reason is the non-payment of child support to the daughter, who is now 22 years old.

According to the R7 portal, the action was motivated by the daughter herself and already exceeds the amount of R$ 80 thousand. According to the court decision, the duration of the sentence is two months.

In the process, the artist, who is touring the United States, claims that he cannot afford to pay the amount. The document even though the singer had the opportunity to pay the debt in installments, but he did not.

On the internet, the singer rebutted the accusations and said he would still prove him right. “It’s full of gossip and mimimi with my name, I never failed to comply with anything in court”.

“Now, finding out at the age of 22, raised by someone else, with someone else’s name, then you show up with two feet on your chest wanting to destroy my career… I’m a good guy, an honest guy. I comply with Justice and I will prove who was really wrong”, he highlighted.