Single, Viih Tube is seen kissing with country singer; know who · TV news

The line moved to Viih Tube. Single since last month after ending her relationship of three years with Bruno Magri, the ex-BBB 21 was seen kissing with country singer Lucas, from the duo Lucas and Thiago. The bust took place during a show by Rodolffo Matthaus, youtuber’s confinement partner on Globo’s reality show.

Viih Tube was present at the show by the duo Israel and Rodolffo at Villa Country, in São Paulo, alongside their friend Thaís Braz. The two got closer during the last Big Brother Brasil edition and continued their friendship outside the most guarded house in the country.

After sharing an apartment and even talking about marriage, Viih Tube and Magri announced the end of their relationship on October 13th. To fans, the blonde said the breakup went without a hitch.

“I don’t even know how to say it, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but I realized that there won’t be any right time, it’s going to be difficult anyway. It ended bizarrely well, with a lot Respect and a very sincere conversation. We spent three years together, sharing life and beautiful moments. Before they ask or worry, I’m fine,” wrote the 21-year-old influencer on her Instagram.

Alongside Thais, Viih Tube also took advantage of the show to kill Rodolffo’s nostalgia. The trio starred in some striking clashes in the Big Brother dynamics, but maintain a friendly relationship after the end of the reality show.

Check below the photos of the kiss between Viih Tube and Lucas, and YouTuber’s reunion with Thaís and Rodolffo:

AGNEWS

Lucas and Viih Tube are caught kissing

AGNEWS

Israel, Viih Tube, Rodolfo and Thais Braz

AGNEWS

The reunion of ex-BBBs Viih Tube and Thais Braz

