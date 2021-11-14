Skate Street World Cup: Rabelo and Kelvin Qualify for Super Crown Final | skateboard

The men’s qualifiers for the Super Crown of World Skate Street were chilling. With an exciting dispute since the first heat, the Brazilians Lucas Rabelo and Kelvin Hoefler guaranteed a place in the final.

In previous SLS events, 22 points, on average, guaranteed a place in the final competitions. In this one, the cutoff score was over 26 points. Kelvin finished the dispute in 2nd place with 26.5 and Lucas took 1st place in qualifying with 26.7. In addition to the two Brazilians, Australian Shane O’Neil and North American Jagger Eaton also qualified for the final.

Lucas Rabelo had impressive notes. The young man from Ceará finished with two notes of 8.7 and a 9.3 in an incredible maneuver on his last chance. The skater discarded an 8.5, which is already considered a high note.

Kelvin also performed well. His 9.1 lap was complemented by two 8.7 in the manoeuvres. The Olympic silver medalist had a great performance after not doing so well on the Lake Havasu stage.

Another Brazilian came very close to the final: Carlos Ribeiro finished 5th with a sum of 25.8, also a noto. In addition to him, Brazil had two other representatives: veteran Luan Oliveira finished in 18th position and youngest Filipe Mota, only 15 years old, came in 17th.

In addition to Kelvin and Lucas Rabelo, Brazil will have one more representative in the final: Felipe Gustavo, who was already classified. Others who had already qualified for the final were the American Alex Midler, the Portuguese Gustavo Ribeiro and the multi-American champion Nyjah Huston.