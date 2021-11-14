Skoda confirms Gol’s successor brother SUV subcompact

Skoda has confirmed interest in the sub-compact segment below 4 meters in India. As is well known, the Czech brand leads the development of compact products for the VW group and enters the Asian country strongly.

Thomas Schäfer, chairman of Skoda’s board of directors, revealed the brand’s interest in entering the disputed small car segment in India.

There, where there is a tax break for cars up to 3,999m, Skoda intends to locate a subcompact SUV built on the MQB-A0 IN modular platform.

However, this platform will likely be the MQB-A00 IN, an even simpler version of the base that supports the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun (Indian T-Cross) models.

This reinforces the thesis that Skoda will also be able to locate a Volkswagen equivalent, although the local press believes that the German brand is not interested in it.

Even so, here VW will have an equivalent of this project, known as the success of Gol, which will be produced in Taubaté and, according to the union, a “crossover”.

For those who want to establish themselves with strength in India, the sub-4m segment is of great importance to popularize the brand, even if there is a risk of small margins.

In this case, to offset the loss in the segment of popular Indians, several brands reinforce their sales with bigger and more profitable models, as VW and Skoda currently do.

The Skoda Scala, a local version based on Virtus, is another Czech brand to make more profit and thus offset any losses with a subcompact SUV.

There, the new subcompact SUV is expected to use the 115 hp 20.4 kgfm EA211 1.0 TSI engine, used in other models of the brand over there, as well as the VW.

Speaking of which, with Gol and Voyage pulling out in 2022, the Taubaté factory will start to rival the Fiat Pulse in 2023, and may use names like T-Sport or T-Go (some readers suggest T-Gol).

[Fonte: Gaadi Waadi]