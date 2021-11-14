Snow Leopards Die From Covid-19 Complications in US Zoo

1 in 6 Snow leopards Ranney, Everest and Makalu all died of Covid-19 complications. The three lived in a zoo in Nebraska, USA. Credit: Lincoln Children’s Zoo/Reproduction

The species is known for their long tails, and are found in nature in mountainous places.

According to Lincoln Children's Zoo, the three leopards "were loved in and out of our zoo's community"

Snow leopards are native to Central Asia, and are considered a vulnerable species to extinction.

Snow leopards are born blind, and gain sight at only 9 days of age. In zoos they are fed meat

The snow leopard case was not the only one in which mammals contracted Covid-19. Primates, ferrets and other big cats have already been reported

Three Snow Leopards from Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Nebraska, USA U.S, died of complications caused by Covid-19, announced zoo employees on Friday (13).

“Our leopards, Ranney, Everest and Makalu, were loved by our entire community inside and outside the zoo,” the institution said in a Facebook post. “This loss is truly painful and we are all in mourning together.”

Snow leopards are native to the mountainous areas of the Asia Central and are considered a species vulnerable to extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Last month, the zoo said the Sumatran leopards and their tigers tested positive after showing symptoms consistent with those caused by the virus. The animals were treated with steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections, the zoo said at the time.

“The Sumatran tigers Axl and Kumar have made an apparently complete recovery from their illness,” zoo officials said on Friday. Covid-19 has been detected in several mammals, including large cats, primates, ferrets and minks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The zoo remains open “and continues to take every precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to humans and animals,” it reported on Facebook.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines of the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and the CDC to ensure the safety of our animals, staff and community,” the publication said.

A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo tested positive in July and three snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo were infected with the disease last December.

