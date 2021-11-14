Son of Marília Mendonça appears for the first time after his mother’s death

Leo, son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, who turns 2 on December 16, appeared for the first time on social networks after the singer’s death, victim of a tragic plane crash earlier this month.

The affectionate photo was shared by Leo’s paternal grandmother, Zaida Huff, mother of singer Murilo Huff. Despite having been published on Marília’s ex-mother-in-law’s Instagram, some fan pages reposted the image, moving followers and admirers of the artist, who insisted on leaving their messages.

“Leo looks more like his mother every day,” said one fan. “He looks so cute,” wrote another. “God bless that boy”, “Beautiful Leo, your mom will always be very proud of you” and “A little angel, wherever your mother is, she will be watching over you” are also some of the many comments left by people who admire Marília Mendonça .

Leo guard will be shared

According to a statement from Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, custody of Leo, the singer’s son, will be shared between her and the child’s father, singer Murillo Huff.

“We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in His infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect”, said Mrs. Ruth. The singer also commented on the matter: “My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, guaranteed Murillo.

