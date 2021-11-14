Son of Mauricio de Sousa defends a new gay character from Turma da Mônica inspired by him: ‘A gesture of love’

Mauricio de Sousa is preparing a gay character to be part of Turma da Mônica and has his inspiration at home. The new member will be inspired by his son, Mauro Sousa, 30 years old. The initiative is a reason for celebration for the heir, who revealed to his parents that he was a homosexual at 18, and today lives in harmony with his family and her boyfriend, Rafael Piccin.

“It’s a beautiful idea and a gesture of love and affection from my father. Diversity has always been present at Mauricio de Sousa Produções. There are more than 400 characters of various ages, ethnicities, in short, each in their own way. It won’t be different now. , but, for sure, I feel that a gay character is missing,” Mauro told ” Veja”.

Mauricio de Souza with his son Mauro: inspiration

Mauro Sousa says that he was aware of his sexuality at the age of 10 and that he grew up without references. “I had a lonely childhood,” he said. He also refutes the idea that gay characters can influence children’s orientation: “It’s simple: sexuality is not swayable, nor can you convert. a well-thought-out reference to sexuality and its ramifications would have made me a happier and more peaceful child.”

Mauro Souza and her boyfriend Rafael Piccin. Photo: reproduction/instagram

Mauricio de Sousa with his son, Mauro Photo: Reproduction/Facebook