Son of Maurício de Souza supports new gay character

Mauro Souza, son of cartoonist Maurício de Souza, defended the inclusion of a gay character in the stories of “A Turma da Mônica”, his father’s famous creation.

In an interview with Veja, Mauro highlighted that “diversity has always been present” in the creations of Maurício de Souza Produções and that the idea of ​​introducing an LGBTQIA+ character into the “Class” was “a beautiful idea and a gesture of love and affection from my father “.

Admittedly homosexual, he admits that, yes, “there is a lack of a gay character” in “Turma da Mônica” and that, as he grew up, he missed this representation in the programs he watched, a fact that contributed to his having “a lonely childhood, as he did not talk to no one about it”.

To the magazine, Mauro Souza spoke about the false perception that children’s stories with homo-affective characters could influence children, as he says “it is simple: sexuality is not influenceable”.

“I didn’t become gay. I was born gay. Arguments like these are unfounded. A well-crafted and well-thought-out reference to sexuality and its ramifications would have made me a happier and more peaceful child,” he said.

Finally, Mauro countered the prejudiced comments made by volleyball player Mauricio Souza, who criticized the bisexual version of Superman, superhero of the comic books published by DC Comics. For him, “homophobia is not opinion and prejudice is not freedom of expression, nor can it be normalized”.

“Homophobia is a crime and it is up to Organs competent bodies to take some measure in the face of homophobic people. And whoever made the prejudiced comments must pay for their actions,” he added.

In Brazil, the DC comic created controversy after volleyball player Mauricio Souza published a publication with homophobic statements criticizing the magazine and, later, having been rebuffed by fellow athlete Douglas Souza, who is an open homosexual. After the prejudiced post, Mauricio was fired from Minas Tênis Clube.