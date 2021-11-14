Sorocaba and Biah leave the maternity hospital and show their newborn

Singer Sorocaba and digital influencer Biah Rodrigues left motherhood with their newborn Fernanda

The singer Sorocaba and his wife, digital influencer Biah Rodrigues, left the São Luiz maternity hospital in São Paulo accompanied by their newborn daughter, little Fernanda. The countryman showed a beautiful photo in which he appears leaving the maternity hospital accompanied by his wife and newborn daughter.

When showing the record, the singer said: “Taking my princesses home”. Several famous people were just praise for the family. Singer Maloka commented: “Congratulations to you”. And the player Fabiano Leismann commented: “Congratulations, God always bless your family”. And singer Luan Pereira said: “God bless my brother too much”. And the manager Junior Mendonza said: “Congratulations to you my brother! Welcome Fernanda! Beautiful family that I admire a lot! May God bless and protect you always!”. Model Débora Silva also said: “Beautiful! God bless this family!”.

Internet users also praised Sorocaba and your family. “Beautiful family! God bless powerfully”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Beautiful family! God bless you”. One internet user also commented: “Congratulations to the couple and family! God bless and protect you always!”.

Biah Rodrigues also spoke about returning home. “I’m ready to leave! The staff here at the maternity hospital were amazing with us. We just left the maternity hospital and I’m very happy, bringing my princess home. She’s very well, she’s super healthy, with everything rounded, the exams, thank God, her heart is full of gratitude. We spent incredible and intense moments there together in that labor, in that maternity ward, those nights we stayed there, getting to know each other, learning from each other because even as a second child we have a lot to learn and I’m very happy,” she said. . In addition to little Fernanda, Sorocaba and Biah Rodrigues are also parents of the one and a half year old baby Theo.

