Sorocaba beats Joinville in overtime and guarantees a spot in the LNF semifinal | futsal

It became routine! For the fourth consecutive season, Sorocaba is in the semifinals of the National Futsal League (LNF). This Saturday, the team from São Paulo lost to Joinville by 4-3 in normal time, but won by 1-0 in the overrun, at Arena Sorocaba, in the return game of the quarterfinals. In the first leg, played in Santa Catarina, Sorocaba also won: 3 to 2.

In normal time, Joinville scored three times with Dieguinho and once with goalkeeper Willian. Sorocaba’s goals were scored by Sinoê (twice) and Cigar. In overtime, Rodrigo scored with ten seconds left to play to keep Sorocaba in the fight for the title (see the goals in the video above).

Sorocaba is now waiting for the winner of the match between Foz Cataratas and São José to meet their semifinal rival. In the first match, the teams tied for 2 to 2. The decisive clash will be this Sunday, in Foz do Iguaçu-PR.

In addition to Sorocaba, another classified for the LNF semifinal is Cascavel, which eliminated Joaçaba. The team from Paraná faces the winner of Atlântico Erechim and Carlos Barbosa, who close the quarterfinals on Monday.

While one team needed to win to force overtime, the other played for a draw to advance to the National League semi-final for the fourth time in a row. Joinville and Sorocaba had a very studied confrontation and few chances created in the first minutes of the game in the interior of São Paulo.

Who came close to opening the scoreboard first was Joinville, but who scored was Sorocaba. After a quick counterattack pulled by Ricardinho, the ball was left for Sinoê to kick twice to put the home team ahead. Soon after, Danilo Baron dropped the bomb at the entrance to the area, the ball deflected on Sinoê and deceived the goalkeeper Willian.

In the final stretch of the first half, with hot weather between the players on and off the court, Joinville managed to reduce it with a great goal from Dieguinho, who hit goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira from the first position.

The final stage started at high rotation. With three good chances to extend their advantage, Sorocaba saw Joinville come closer to tying the match, with a shot by Dieguinho that exploded on Lucas Oliveira’s crossbar.

The atmosphere boiled over with Jonville’s draw. Willian received and hit crossed, with no chances for the goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira. Afterwards, Leandro Lino took off and rolled for Cigar to replace the home team ahead on the scoreboard. Then Machado and Leandro Lino, from Joinville and Sorocaba, were expelled by arbitration after an exchange of aggressions.

Before the final whistle, players from Sorocaba and Joinville stopped the match to break up the fight between fans in the arena’s stands in the interior of São Paulo.

Pressing, Joinville got the tie betting on the goalkeeper. Top scorer Dieguinho took advantage of the exchange of passes to equalize the score for the Santa Catarina team. In the next move, Dieguinho played with a beak after another exchange of passes to put Joinville ahead: 4 to 3.

Needing to win to get a spot in the semifinals, Joinville went over to Sorocaba, who adopted a more conservative strategy and already had the advantage of a draw. At the start of the second half, forward Xuxa, born in Sorocaba, almost ruined the hometown fans’ party by hitting goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira’s goalpost.