Steph Curry Breaks Record for Most Three Balls in NBA History

It seems like every week NBA star Steph Curry is making history. Earlier last week, he passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the oldest player to record 50 points and 10 assists in a game.

And on Friday night, the 33-year-old surpassed Ray Allen with the highest number of three-balls scored in NBA history, including the playoffs.

Curry hit nine of his 17 three-point attempts in the Golden State Warriors’ 119-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls, bringing his total tally to 3,366, beating Allen’s total of 3,358.

He started the game just one behind the two-time NBA champion and equaled his record in the opening minutes of the game. And he became the all-time leader a few minutes later, hitting a long shot on top of Alex Caruso.

Surprisingly, Curry beat Allen’s record by playing 585 games in hand. The star finished the night with 40 points, his third game of at least 40 points of the season, and 52nd in his career.

Curry is now looking to beat Allen’s regular-season record with 2,973 threes. The Warriors player has 2,896.

The Warriors continue their exciting start to the season with 11 wins from their first 12 games. Of the eight games played at home, the team has won seven.

“Usually the highlight is building our strength at home, showing that it’s hard to win here,” said coach Steve Kerr. “And a lot of that is the way we’re playing, and the energy of the fans. There’s a really good vibe about the team; fans feel it.”

