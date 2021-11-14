Stephen Curry turns 40 and Warriors runs over Bulls at home

The third quarter of death is definitely back. In the duel between the two best teams of the season so far, there was no dispute. The Golden State Warriors overcame the Chicago Bulls 119-93, with 40 points from star Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP hit nine baskets out of three. The Warriors now have 11 wins in 12 games. For the Bulls, who didn’t have Nikola Vucevic, with COVID-19, the best was Zach LaVine, author of 23 points, but with seven attack errors.
The teams went to halftime with the Warriors leading 51-45, but back in the locker room, the hosts went 35-17, which pretty much sealed the result. The difference reached 27 points, but in the last period the Bulls threatened a timid reaction. However, Curry made two long-range baskets and left the game 107-84, with four minutes to go. So the technicians emptied their banks and only the reserves stayed until it was gone.
With the loss, the Bulls have now dropped to third place in their conference, with eight wins in 12 games. As a result, the Washington Wizards lead the East.
(8-4) Chicago Bulls 93 x 119 Golden State Warriors (11-1)
Highlights
Chicago
Zach Lavine: 23 points, six rebounds, seven attacking errors
DeMar DeRozan: 18 points, five assists, 4-13 on shooting
Golden State
Stephen Curry: 40 points, five assists, four rebounds, six attacking errors, 9-17 on three points
Andrew Wiggins: 15 points, five rebounds
Jordan Poole: 14 points
Draymond Green: nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists
OTHERS GAMES
The “law of the ex” started to work in the match between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, when Kemba Walker got off to a great start. However, the rest of the team did not follow through and the Hornets overcame the Knicks 104-96 in yet another great night of LaMelo Ball.
The Boston Celtics needed overtime to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle injury). Despite this, the Bucks, with Grayson Allen, took the game to overtime. However, Dennis Schroder scored 38 points, three short of his personal record, and gave the victory to the Massachusetts team.
Luka Doncic made the best personal game of the season with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. He led the Dallas Mavericks to triumph over the San Antonio Spurs, and the team now has eight wins from 12 games. However, who surprised was Kristaps Porzingis, who also had 32 points.
Also making a triple-double was current MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 22 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists. The Denver Nuggets, with eight wins and four losses, beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-96. The Hawks lost their sixth straight.
Finally, Minnessota Timberwolves crushed the Los Angeles Lakers away from home. Timberwolves were coming off six straight defeats and had 29 points from Karl-Anthony Towns to secure the result. The game was set in the third quarter, when the Minneapolis team scored 40 to 12. Anthony Davis had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook had 20.
(7-6) New York Knicks 96 x 104 Charlotte Hornets (7-7)
Highlights
new York
Kemba Walker: 26 points
Julius Randle: ten points, eight rebounds, five assists, five attacking errors, 4-15 on shots
Alec Burks: 15 points, nine rebounds
Mitchell Robinson: 11 points, six rebounds
Charlotte
Miles Bridges: 24 points, four rebounds, four assists
Gordon Hayward: 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds
LaMelo Ball: 12 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, five steals, four attacking errors
Terry Rozier: 18 points, four rebounds
Kelly Oubre: 12 points
(6-7) Milwaukee Bucks 113 x 122 Boston Celtics (6-6)
Highlights
Milwaukee
Bobby Portis: 22 points, six rebounds
Grayson Allen: 21 points, four rebounds, 5-9 on three points
Jrue Holiday: 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 6-25 on shots
George Hill: 16 points
Pat Connaughton: 15 points, five rebounds
Jordan Newora: 11 points
Boston
Dennis Schroder: 38 points, eight rebounds, six attacking errors
Jayson Tatum: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5-13 in three points
Marcus Smart: 19 points, six rebounds, six assists
Robert Williams: 12 points, ten rebounds, three blocks
(2-9) Detroit Pistons 78 x 98 Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5)
Highlights
Detroit
Jerami Grant: 16 points
Frank Jackson: 12 points
Josh Jackson: 11 points, five rebounds
cleveland
Darius Garland: 21 points, seven assists
Cedi Osman: 17 points
Evan Mobley: 16 points, seven rebounds, three blocks
Jarrett Allen: 11 points, seven rebounds
(9-4) Brooklyn Nets 120 x 112 New Orleans Pelicans (1-12)
Highlights
brooklyn
James Harden: 39 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, six attacking errors, 11-15 on free throws, 6-10 on three points
Kevin Durant: 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, 11-17 on shots
Joe Harris: 24 points, 6-8 in three points
New Orleans
Jonas Valanciunas: 20 points, 12 rebounds
Garrett Temple: 17 points, six rebounds
Josh Hart: 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists
Devonte’ Graham: 14 points, six assists, five attacking errors
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 16 points
Herbert Jones: 11 points, four rebounds
(6-7) Portland Trail Blazers 104 x 92 Houston Rockets (1-11)
Highlights
Portland
Damian Lillard: 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds
CJ McCollum: 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 7-21 on shooting
Nassir Little: 13 points, 14 rebounds
Jusuf Nurkic: 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals
Houston
Kevin Porter: 18 points, five rebounds, five assists
Christian Wood: eight points, 15 rebounds
Jae’Sean Tate: 14 points, six rebounds
Alperen Sengun: 12 points, four rebounds
Eric Gordon: 11 points, three blocks
(5-8) Sacramento Kings 103 x 105 Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6)
Highlights
sacrament
Harrison Barnes: 21 points, five rebounds
Richaun Holmes: 16 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks
De’Aaron Fox: 16 points, five assists
Chimezie Metu: 14 points, five rebounds
Buddy Hield: 14 points, five assists
oklahoma city
Lu Dort: 22 points, five rebounds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22 points
Darius Bazley: 15 points, eight rebounds
Tre Mann: 12 points
(8-3) Phoenix Suns 119 x 94 Memphis Grizzlies (6-6)
Highlights
phoenix
Chris Paul: 15 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, five steals
Devin Booker: 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds
Jae Crowder: 17 points, five rebounds
Mikal Bridges: 13 points
Cameron Johnson: 12 points, seven rebounds
Abdel Nader: ten points, four rebounds
Cameron Payne: ten points
Memphis
Ja Morant: 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five attacking errors
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 19 points, four rebounds
(8-4) Dallas Mavericks 123 x 109 San Antonio Spurs (4-8)
Highlights
Dallas
Luka Doncic: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, 6-13 in three points
Kristaps Porzingis: 32 points, seven rebounds
Dorian Finney-Smith: 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals
Jalen Brunson: 17 points
San Antonio
Keldon Johnson: 15 points, nine rebounds
Dejounte Murray: 15 points, five rebounds, four assists
Devin Vassell: 20 points
Drew Ewbanks: 12 points, eight rebounds
Doug McDermott: 14 points
Lonnie Walker: ten points, seven rebounds
(4-9) Atlanta Hawks 96 x 105 Denver Nuggets (8-4)
Highlights
Atlanta
Trae Young: 30 points, nine assists, five rebounds, five attacking errors
John Collins: 26 points, nine rebounds
Clint Capela: 14 points, 13 rebounds
Bogdan Bogdanovic: ten points
denver
Nikola Jokic: 22 points, 19 rebounds, ten assists
Aaron Gordon: 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks
Bones Hyland: 15 points, six rebounds, four assists
Jeff Green: 16 points, four rebounds
PJ Dozier: 12 points
(4-7) Minnesota Timberwolves 107 x 83 Los Angeles Lakers (7-6)
Highlights
Minnesota
Karl-Anthony Towns: 29 points, seven rebounds
D’Angelo Russell: 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds, 5-9 on three points
Patrick Beverley: 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists
Naz Reid: 12 points, five rebounds
Los Angeles
Anthony Davis: 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks
Russell Westbrook: 20 points, five rebounds, five attacking errors
