Stephen Curry turns 40 and Warriors runs over Bulls at home

The third quarter of death is definitely back. In the duel between the two best teams of the season so far, there was no dispute. The Golden State Warriors overcame the Chicago Bulls 119-93, with 40 points from star Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP hit nine baskets out of three. The Warriors now have 11 wins in 12 games. For the Bulls, who didn’t have Nikola Vucevic, with COVID-19, the best was Zach LaVine, author of 23 points, but with seven attack errors.

The teams went to halftime with the Warriors leading 51-45, but back in the locker room, the hosts went 35-17, which pretty much sealed the result. The difference reached 27 points, but in the last period the Bulls threatened a timid reaction. However, Curry made two long-range baskets and left the game 107-84, with four minutes to go. So the technicians emptied their banks and only the reserves stayed until it was gone.

With the loss, the Bulls have now dropped to third place in their conference, with eight wins in 12 games. As a result, the Washington Wizards lead the East.

(8-4) Chicago Bulls 93 x 119 Golden State Warriors (11-1)

Highlights

Chicago

Zach Lavine: 23 points, six rebounds, seven attacking errors

DeMar DeRozan: 18 points, five assists, 4-13 on shooting

Golden State

Stephen Curry: 40 points, five assists, four rebounds, six attacking errors, 9-17 on three points

Andrew Wiggins: 15 points, five rebounds

Jordan Poole: 14 points

Draymond Green: nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists

OTHERS GAMES

The “law of the ex” started to work in the match between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, when Kemba Walker got off to a great start. However, the rest of the team did not follow through and the Hornets overcame the Knicks 104-96 in yet another great night of LaMelo Ball.

The Boston Celtics needed overtime to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle injury). Despite this, the Bucks, with Grayson Allen, took the game to overtime. However, Dennis Schroder scored 38 points, three short of his personal record, and gave the victory to the Massachusetts team.

Luka Doncic made the best personal game of the season with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. He led the Dallas Mavericks to triumph over the San Antonio Spurs, and the team now has eight wins from 12 games. However, who surprised was Kristaps Porzingis, who also had 32 points.

Also making a triple-double was current MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 22 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists. The Denver Nuggets, with eight wins and four losses, beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-96. The Hawks lost their sixth straight.

Finally, Minnessota Timberwolves crushed the Los Angeles Lakers away from home. Timberwolves were coming off six straight defeats and had 29 points from Karl-Anthony Towns to secure the result. The game was set in the third quarter, when the Minneapolis team scored 40 to 12. Anthony Davis had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook had 20.

(7-6) New York Knicks 96 x 104 Charlotte Hornets (7-7)

Highlights

new York

Kemba Walker: 26 points

Julius Randle: ten points, eight rebounds, five assists, five attacking errors, 4-15 on shots

Alec Burks: 15 points, nine rebounds

Mitchell Robinson: 11 points, six rebounds

Charlotte

Miles Bridges: 24 points, four rebounds, four assists

Gordon Hayward: 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds

LaMelo Ball: 12 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, five steals, four attacking errors

Terry Rozier: 18 points, four rebounds

Kelly Oubre: 12 points

(6-7) Milwaukee Bucks 113 x 122 Boston Celtics (6-6)

Highlights

Milwaukee

Bobby Portis: 22 points, six rebounds

Grayson Allen: 21 points, four rebounds, 5-9 on three points

Jrue Holiday: 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 6-25 on shots

George Hill: 16 points

Pat Connaughton: 15 points, five rebounds

Jordan Newora: 11 points

Boston

Dennis Schroder: 38 points, eight rebounds, six attacking errors

Jayson Tatum: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5-13 in three points

Marcus Smart: 19 points, six rebounds, six assists

Robert Williams: 12 points, ten rebounds, three blocks

(2-9) Detroit Pistons 78 x 98 Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5)

Highlights

Detroit

Jerami Grant: 16 points

Frank Jackson: 12 points

Josh Jackson: 11 points, five rebounds

cleveland

Darius Garland: 21 points, seven assists

Cedi Osman: 17 points

Evan Mobley: 16 points, seven rebounds, three blocks

Jarrett Allen: 11 points, seven rebounds

(9-4) Brooklyn Nets 120 x 112 New Orleans Pelicans (1-12)

Highlights

brooklyn

James Harden: 39 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, six attacking errors, 11-15 on free throws, 6-10 on three points

Kevin Durant: 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, 11-17 on shots

Joe Harris: 24 points, 6-8 in three points

New Orleans

Jonas Valanciunas: 20 points, 12 rebounds

Garrett Temple: 17 points, six rebounds

Josh Hart: 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists

Devonte’ Graham: 14 points, six assists, five attacking errors

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 16 points

Herbert Jones: 11 points, four rebounds

(6-7) Portland Trail Blazers 104 x 92 Houston Rockets (1-11)

Highlights

Portland



Damian Lillard: 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds

CJ McCollum: 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 7-21 on shooting

Nassir Little: 13 points, 14 rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic: 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals

Houston

Kevin Porter: 18 points, five rebounds, five assists

Christian Wood: eight points, 15 rebounds

Jae’Sean Tate: 14 points, six rebounds

Alperen Sengun: 12 points, four rebounds

Eric Gordon: 11 points, three blocks

(5-8) Sacramento Kings 103 x 105 Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6)

Highlights

sacrament

Harrison Barnes: 21 points, five rebounds

Richaun Holmes: 16 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks

De’Aaron Fox: 16 points, five assists

Chimezie Metu: 14 points, five rebounds

Buddy Hield: 14 points, five assists

oklahoma city

Lu Dort: 22 points, five rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 22 points

Darius Bazley: 15 points, eight rebounds

Tre Mann: 12 points

(8-3) Phoenix Suns 119 x 94 Memphis Grizzlies (6-6)

Highlights

phoenix

Chris Paul: 15 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, five steals

Devin Booker: 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds

Jae Crowder: 17 points, five rebounds

Mikal Bridges: 13 points

Cameron Johnson: 12 points, seven rebounds

Abdel Nader: ten points, four rebounds

Cameron Payne: ten points

Memphis

Ja Morant: 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five attacking errors

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 19 points, four rebounds

(8-4) Dallas Mavericks 123 x 109 San Antonio Spurs (4-8)

Highlights

Dallas

Luka Doncic: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, 6-13 in three points

Kristaps Porzingis: 32 points, seven rebounds

Dorian Finney-Smith: 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals

Jalen Brunson: 17 points

San Antonio

Keldon Johnson: 15 points, nine rebounds

Dejounte Murray: 15 points, five rebounds, four assists

Devin Vassell: 20 points

Drew Ewbanks: 12 points, eight rebounds

Doug McDermott: 14 points

Lonnie Walker: ten points, seven rebounds

(4-9) Atlanta Hawks 96 x 105 Denver Nuggets (8-4)

Highlights

Atlanta

Trae Young: 30 points, nine assists, five rebounds, five attacking errors

John Collins: 26 points, nine rebounds

Clint Capela: 14 points, 13 rebounds

Bogdan Bogdanovic: ten points

denver

Nikola Jokic: 22 points, 19 rebounds, ten assists

Aaron Gordon: 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks

Bones Hyland: 15 points, six rebounds, four assists

Jeff Green: 16 points, four rebounds

PJ Dozier: 12 points

(4-7) Minnesota Timberwolves 107 x 83 Los Angeles Lakers (7-6)

Highlights

Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns: 29 points, seven rebounds

D’Angelo Russell: 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds, 5-9 on three points

Patrick Beverley: 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists

Naz Reid: 12 points, five rebounds

Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks

Russell Westbrook: 20 points, five rebounds, five attacking errors

