Sylvinho says that he ‘raised the tone’ in the dressing room and insists that Renato Augusto ‘can act in front’

Corinthians coach highly praised the match of his shirt 8, which this time was used as a midfielder. He also remembered how the conversation in the locker room was during the break.

This Saturday (13th), Corinthians beat Cuiabá 3-2, at Neo Química Arena, in compromise for the 32nd round of the brazilian, and only managed to get away with the victory thanks to the good performance he had in the second half. After the match, Coach Sylvinho praised the posture of his players in the final stage and revealed that he had ‘raised the tone’ in the dressing rooms before returning for the last 45 minutes of the game, when the score was still tied 1-1.

the technician of the helm he also revealed that he needed to do a special job to recover the mentality of his players after the 3-0 loss to the competition leader. Atlético-MG, in the last round.

“Yes, that’s the challenge of football, it’s the complexity of it all. You’ve been campaigning, fighting for an important spot, a positive scenario, and suddenly you’re going to come up against a leader in a game and things really aren’t going well and you have to get back on your feet. The first part was a two-day work, very strong, many hours of work, training, above all conservative, calm, because there was no space to spend energy, conversations with groups, with individual athletes”, he began to say.

Regarding the match against Cuiabá, Sylvinho told the backstage of the atmosphere in the locker room during the break.

“Yes, we needed to raise the pitch a little more in the locker room. It’s not that we didn’t run, it was the other way around, we started running too much. The time was to take a stand. We ran more, we wore out more and yielded less. The answer was very good from the athletes, who made a great second half and deserved the victory”, he continued.

About Renato Augusto, who scored a great goal and assisted Róger Guedes to also score, Sylvinho praised the performance of his shirt 8, who in this game acted as midfielder. And despite recognizing that this is the position he comes from, insisted that he can also play more advanced in the field..

“The team played a great game, we could have left with a result a little more relaxed. Several sectors of the team worked, and they did well. Renato played a great game in midfield, he had already done it, he comes from midfield He played a great game, perhaps Renato’s best against Bragantino, against Palmeiras too. He’s a great player, he can also play up front, a little back. Evidently, Renato’s position is in midfield, it’s from, it’s where he graduated and played a large part of his life. We all played a great game,” he said.

Lastly, Sylvinho also talked about Luan’s entry in the second half, after not being used for some time, and praised the effort and also the athlete’s career, who lost space in the team.

“Luan is an athlete that, I’ve always said that and it’s been a while, that Luan was always our starter, nine games as a false 9. The team is fighting, in 10th, 9th, 8th. 10th, holding a position important for us, that first scenario, which externally was not positive, and we worked. Luan lost his place due to a small injury, Jô entered, recovered, Jô started to retain and make the team progress in the opposing field. Luan has always been working well, our relationship is good, we always look him in the eye, it’s a loyal way of being, when he has to play, he plays, when not, we look him in the eye. Luan has responded very well, training every day, he can be false 9, midfielder and on the left side. He is an athlete with extraordinary technical skills, he can play in 2.3 roles. He entered, I am happy for him and for how much he has collaborated,” he concluded.

With the victory at home, Corinthians went to 50 points and jumped to 5th in the table, just two points behind Red Bull Bragantino, which opens the G-4 and still has one more game.