Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos pose nude and reflect on open marriage

Married for 17 years and ‘connected by gossip’, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos admit that they do not think about opening the relationship. “I don’t have the slightest condition of having an open marriage,” said the 42-year-old actress, who posed nude with her husband for the magazine Ela, from O Globo newspaper.

I don’t know how to live any other way, but I admire those who have this freedom to live other relationships. For me, it’s spiritual evolution, and I’m not spiritually evolved in that sense.

“In theory, a monogamy doesn’t make any sense to me. But in practice, it does,” he explained. “Each wedding makes sense in its own way. It’s not a criticism of anyone or other formats,” said 43-year-old Lázaro.

Threesomes and ‘live’ sex for 17 years

Asked if they would agree to live a threesome, Lázaro joked with the newspaper report: “Is it an invitation? I thought it was strong. I thought it went far.” Tais replied ironically: “Let’s analyze it.” The couple then engaged in a conversation about keeping sex alive in a 17-year relationship.

“There are phases that are wonderful, and others that are not. When it’s not so cool, you’ll work to move. But, in a 17-year marriage, there are important things besides sex,” said Taís. “There’s a lot of surprise. All of a sudden, there’s a giant wish out of nowhere,” said the actor.

“She has to try to discover other things, other accessories. I’m about to buy new underwear and she’ll go crazy,” joked Lázaro. “Don’t give me those things! It makes me want to laugh,” said Tais, relaxed, to Ela magazine.