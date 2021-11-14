Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos pose nude and talk about sex in 17 years of marriage | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Such Araújo and Lázaro Ramos pose nude

Married for 17 years, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos do not hide the delights or pains of life together. “A lasting marriage is one where you say it all the time, not just once,” says the 42-year-old actress. The statement completes the words of her husband, 43, about the long-term relationship. He says: “We are renewing ourselves, discovering other common goals, even if, at times, there are conflicts. It gives an electric shock, but then we come back, we look at each other again and we reset.”

Named among the 100 Most Influential Blacks in the World in 2021 by the world organization Most Influential People of African Descent (Mipad), in the TV and Cinema category, the two form one of the most powerful couples in showbiz and pose, exclusively, for this Sunday’s edition from Revista ELA, from the newspaper O GLOBO. In addition to the essay, in which they appear nude, they gave an interview in which they talk about what they think about monogamy and an open relationship, in addition to their concerns with the education of their children, Maria Antônia, 6 years old, and João Vicente, 10 years old. The two children have their images preserved on the networks.

The idea of ​​the nude test came from Taís herself. “Despite being a standard family, with a woman, man, daughter and son, we do not believe that it is the only existing model. So, it was a way of saying, ‘You know what? Let’s try to break the fuck out!’” narrates the actress.

The couple does not romanticize their sex life over the years either. “It requires a job”, admits Taís, while her husband adds: “There’s a lot of surprise.

Such phrases are said amidst hearty laughter over the course of an hour and a half of video call interviews. She in Rio, he in São Paulo, immersed in the direction of the feature film “An unforgettable year — Autumn”. It is the first work signed by Lázaro for Amazon Prime Video, where he recently assumed a high position that brings together several attributions, such as director and producer. The departure of TV Globo, according to him, took place without resentment. So much so that the actor is in the second season of “Aruanas”, a series that arrives at Globoplay on the 25th and has Taís as Verônica, one of the protagonists.

The new chapters address the tragedy of urban pollution, and the couple appear together in just one scene. But another one-two is already scheduled for the first half of 2022. “Provisional measure”, a debut feature by Lázaro as director, has Taís in the role of Capitú. The film shows a dystopian Brazil, in which an authoritarian government orders citizens of African origin to move to Africa, which is responded to with a resistance movement.