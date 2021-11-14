Taproot: Bitcoin gets most important update ever

The Taproot update has just been implemented in the Bitcoin network this Sunday morning (14) in block 709,632. It consists of the approval of three proposals to improve bitcoin (BIP), BIPs 340, 341 and 342, and its main objectives are to improve security, efficiency and, above all, the privacy of users.

These BIPs are related to the Schnorr signature, the taproot itself and the tapscript. Its success is now in the hands of services and users who can choose whether they want to use the new features, as well as paving the way for smart Bitcoin contracts.

Miners had already signaled support for Taproot in June of this year and, for safety reasons, its introduction took five months to finally be implemented.

Schnorr’s signatures

Schnorr’s signature bears the surname of its creator, Claus-Peter Schnorr, and although it already existed on the creation date of Bitcoin, it was not used due to its patent still active, expiring in 2008. It is worth noting that the genesis block was mined in January 2009, however Satoshi Nakamoto was already working on the project before that.

Because of this, Nakamoto used ECDSA (Elliptic Curves Digital Signature Algorithm), as its name suggests, it is an algorithm that ensures that a transaction can only be made by its proper owner. In other words, it is responsible for generating the private and public keys, allowing the funds to be spent through a digital signature.

As Schnorr’s signatures are simpler than ECDSA’s, its use in Bitcoin has been mentioned since 2012, being cited numerous times. So, after years of waiting, they finally made it to Bitcoin this Sunday (14) along with taproot and tapscript.

Benefit from updates

One of the main benefits of this triple update is the improvement in transactions that use multiple signatures (multisig), that is, transactions that need two out of three (2/3) signatures to be performed. This use is very common by companies for a best practice of security of funds, but it is not limited only to that.

As these multiple subscriptions may require more parts, such as 5 out of 8 subscriptions, for example, these transactions get heavier. As Schnorr’s subscriptions are able to reduce their weight with lighter subscriptions, this means lower rates, as well as taking up less space on the blockchain as a whole.

Another improved point, and expected by many, is privacy. Now multisig transactions will be identical to regular transactions, making their identification difficult.

Two cases that will benefit directly from all of this are CoinJoin, in which several people merge their transactions into one, making it difficult to track the traded currencies, and the lightning network during the opening of private channels.

That said, its adoption will be extremely important for this greater privacy to be really impactful within Bitcoin.

smarter bitcoin

While taproot will not immediately turn Bitcoin into a competitor to Ethereum in terms of smart contracts, its language will be improved in both the first and second tiers, as in the case of the lightning network.

Examples include blocking and releasing funds after a certain period of time when using Point Time Locked Contracts (PTLC), without publicly disclosing it as is done today through HTCL (Hash Time Locked Contract).

In this way, Bitcoin can have more use in its contracts, as well as hide certain parts of a script, which did not need to be executed, revealing only the executed part, making these transactions lighter and therefore cheaper.

Finally, the addresses used will be bench32m — a variation of the bench32 introduced with SegWit — and will start with the characters bc1p.

How long for user adoption

As this Bitcoin update is not mandatory, your users will be able to continue using the network as they have always used it. A good comparison is SegWit, introduced in August 2017, which took more than a year to reach 50% of network usage, although still growing. Today, four years later, segwit addresses account for more than 80% of Bitcoin submissions.

However, it is worth remembering that this update will not be used as much by transactions and common users compared to SegWit. Despite this, multisig transactions already represent 11% of all transactions, and this update, as used, will benefit all network users.

What economic and financial impact would Taproot have on the market?

Bitcoin taproot brings more security to transactions, improves scalability and privacy, but its impact on the market is virtually zero, because investment drivers do not yet know what taproot is and how it impacts bitcoin transactions, he said. Ray Nasser, CEO of Arthur Mining.

The improvements promoted by this update are more related to the experience of downloading Bitcoin. Rates tend to be lower, and there will be more transactions per block, but I believe that because the changes are more technical, they will only really be felt by those who do many transactions in the block.

How will bitcoin price be affected?

Bitcoin price will not be affected by this update. When it was announced months ago by miners that there would be taproot, for example, the price of bitcoin didn’t change at all.

It is noteworthy that the successive increases in bitcoin that we have been following are due to a growth in the BTC spot, and not in leveraged futures, which makes these increases more solid – not least because the floor of the BTC price is currently at US$ 60 thousand.