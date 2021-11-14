Taylor Lautner of ‘Twilight’ Asks Nurse Girlfriend to Marriage

Taylor Lautner is engaged. The 29-year-old actor asked his girlfriend Taylor Dome to marry him the day before yesterday, but only shared the news with fans today. “And just like that, all my wishes came true,” he wrote on Instagram.

Now engaged to the actor, Taylor Dome also celebrated the marriage proposal. “My absolute best friend. I can’t wait to spend all my time by your side,” he said. The two have been together for over three years.

Taylor Dome isn’t the first Taylor the actor has had a relationship with. In 2009, he had a brief relationship with Taylor Swift, who released the re-record of the album “Red” yesterday. On Twitter, the same names did not go unnoticed.

in 2009 there was the joke that if taylor swift married taylor lautner she would be called taylor lautner and now taylor will actually marry a taylor pic.twitter.com/ybMAFHiwWf — candy (@forkswift) November 13, 2021

and taylor lautner who is dating a girl named taylor dome and asked her to marry him now if she takes his last name they will both be named taylor lautner pic.twitter.com/zzYeewkemE — ? (@dieforhailz) November 13, 2021