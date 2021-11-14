Taylor Swift breaks two Spotify records with release of new version of ‘Red’

Last Friday (12), Taylor Swift released the re-recording of her fourth studio album, “Red”, 2012, one of the most acclaimed of the singer’s career. ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ was very well received by fans and broke two records for music streaming platform Spotify.

One is a female artist with the most streams of the same album in one day with 122.9 million plays. The last record in this category was for the singer herself with ‘Folklore’, from 2020. The other record was topping the Top 75 on Spotify Global with the track ‘All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)’.

The track “All Too Well” also won a short film available on the singer’s YouTube channel. At nearly 15 minutes long, the video was written and directed by Taylor, who is also in the production alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

On the track’s success, Swift commented during a talk show appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’: “Basically, when I was writing the album, I knew I had a favorite, which was just ‘All Too Well.’ But generally, my personal favorites aren’t songs that end up being singles or having music videos. […] But what happened is that this song also became a fan favorite. It was aligned”, he said.

Check out the short film for ‘All Too Well’:

