Professor Lawrence Masinge was gunned down at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, during a scheduled fitness class at Zoom, in front of 200 students. He was teaching exercises to the participants. who accompanied the live when their home was invaded by an armed man. The personal trainer was known in his country. It broadcast free live training sessions to hundreds of South Africans hoping to get in shape.

According to witnesses, the killer was not alone at the time of the break-in. The suspects’ license plates were noted and passed to the police. Pretoria police spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the motive for the murder was not yet clear.

Masinge’s death was eventually recorded and streamed live when an armed thief broke into his home and shot him in the head in the middle of a fitness session, leaving participants horrified.

Live video footage shows the moment when the intruder points a gun to Lawrence’s head and fires. Students who were watching the live then start screaming and crying in despair.

Teacher is murdered during live class for 200 students (Photo: Social Networks)

Source: UOL