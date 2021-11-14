Telescope to be launched in December to revolutionize astronomy

Humanity is about to take a very important step in the challenge of advancing knowledge about the Universe and the phenomena that resulted in the emergence of life. Scheduled for launch on December 18, the James Webb Space Telescope promises not only answers about such phenomena, but will launch new questions and challenges for scientists and astronomy lovers alike.

Touted as a new generation telescope, James Webb will be Hubble’s successor. To enter into operation, it will have to go through a series of complex procedures that will require six months of adjustments before it becomes possible to start the observation period. The expectation is that it will work for at least five years.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a project in which the North American (NASA) and European (ESA) space agencies participate, through partnerships. The main feature of the JWST is the capture of infrared radiation.

If all goes well, the telescope will allow researchers to observe the formation of the first galaxies and stars. In addition to studying the evolution of galaxies, researchers will also be able to observe the production of elements by stars and the processes of formation of stars and planets.

Specialist in extragalactic astronomy and a doctoral student at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences of the University of São Paulo (USP), astronomer Catarina Aydar summarizes James Webb as “an instrument that will advance, as never before, the current frontiers of knowledge”.

“It will mainly work by capturing signals in the infrared. Its orbit will be further away than the Moon. So, unlike Hubble, it won’t be possible to send crews to fix it if it has a defect,” he told Brazil Agency the astronomer who, at age 25, had a research proposal – to be carried out through the new telescope, on two of the most distant galaxies ever identified – approved by NASA.

Unprecedented sensitivity

To avoid any further surprises, the entire process involving James Weebb will need to be done with great care and planning. According to NASA, the telescope will take about three months to reach its final orbit: the Lagrange Point L2, located beyond the Moon’s orbit, where the gravitational forces of the masses cancel out the centripetal acceleration, generating a kind of “gravitational intersection”.

NASA explains that, to carry out the intended studies, with “unprecedented sensitivity”, the observatory must be kept cool, free from large sources of infrared interference caused by celestial bodies such as the Sun, Earth and Moon.

To block the sources of infrared radiation, the James Webb will have with it a “large collapsible metallized sun shield” to be opened in space. Your mirror is about 6.5 meters in diameter.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is a colossal achievement, built to transform our view of the universe and deliver incredible science. big Bang (one of the most accepted theories by the scientific community about the origin of the Universe), with the power to show humanity the confines of space that we have already seen. We are now very close to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, thanks to the skills and experience of our phenomenal team,” says NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Infra-red

In order to observe the most distant areas, James Webb will have, in its modules, equipment sensitive to infrared radiation: camera, spectrograph and other instruments to analyze the infrared emitted by the sources targeted by him. It will also have a module responsible for transporting collected data, in addition to the optical telescope.

“Since spacetime is expanding, the light that reaches far from the past to here will stretch and thus become redder. As the JWST observes in the infrared, we will be able to detect signals that, for closer objects, are in frequency of visible light (that which we see with our eyes). Thus, we will be able to apply many methods that are used in the closest objects to understand the most distant objects”, explains Catarina.

She adds that, based on the study of the spectrum’s emission lines, it will be possible to determine various characteristics such as the ionization profile, metallicity, density and even the mass of the central black hole. “With other telescopes, the type of information is different because the colors we see of the object are different, providing other clues to unravel the mysteries of how that galaxy works.”

life on other planets

For the Brazilian researcher, the new telescope will leave a great legacy, that of encouraging people to expand their knowledge of astronomy, since, thanks to it, “the coming years show prosperity” for this scientific field, including with regard to detection of life on other planets.

“Two questions are considered to identify planets that are candidates for harboring life: the presence of liquid water and adequate atmospheric conditions. The distance between the planet and the nearest star allows us to know if there is a possibility of the presence of liquid water”, explains Catarina .

“Regarding the atmosphere, James Webb will help us to characterize what is there, from the reflection of the star’s light, after passing through atmospheric gases”, he adds.

evolution of galaxies

About the NASA-approved project – The Role of Feedback from Active Radio-Emitting Cores of Galaxies in Massive Galaxies on Redshift 4-6, which she develops under the guidance of Roderik Overzier, from the National Observatory -, Catarina says that, when focusing on galaxies so far away, the study will make it possible to observe very old galaxies, which will allow the production of knowledge about the evolution of galaxies.

“This means that we are observing very old information, from when the Universe was younger”, says the researcher.

“Already developed galaxies have a supermassive black hole at their center, but we still don’t know how they formed and how they relate to their host galaxies. So looking at galaxies in their early moments and how these black holes behaved at that time , we tried to better understand what led objects to be the way they are today,” he says.

Central black holes capture matter. As a result, several very energetic processes take place, such as jets and winds, which interfere in the dynamics of feeding the black hole and in other phenomena in the galaxy that hosts it.

In this sense, Catarina explains that the project will be important because it will answer “fundamental questions”, not only in the astronomical or scientific community, but also about the origin of human beings.

“When we study the past that we can see – and we try to characterize the activities of that time -, we are trying to understand our history and what happened in the Universe until we reach the moment where we are”, he argues.

Brazilian science

The researcher highlights that, for Brazilian science, the country’s participation in a “project that works with state-of-the-art technology to unravel the mysteries of the Universe” is very important because it “reinforces the value and quality of scientific production in the country. to so many difficulties with the lack of incentives and resources for the sector”.

“In addition, we are influencing the next generations to pursue scientific careers, as people see that it is possible to do cutting-edge science, here in Brazil, with a telescope in space”, he reinforces.

Homage

The name chosen for the new space telescope is named after a former NASA administrator. James Edwin Webb. He was the one who led the Apollo program, in addition to a number of other important space missions.