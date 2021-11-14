Thaila Ayala’s kiss on Ludmilla makes the singer’s wife jealous

The kiss between Ludmilla and actress Thaila Ayala stopped the web and many internet users questioned how the singer’s wife, Brunna Gonçalves, coped when she saw the scene in the movie. Although relaxed, the dancer and digital influencer didn’t hide that the scene shook her. “I get jealous”, he confesses to the column LeoDias.

The kissing scene between the actress and the singer is part of the movie Moscow, which arrived on Amazon Prime last Thursday (11/11). The work has direction and script signed by Mess Santos and bets on the comic-book atmosphere to guide the story of suspense and revenge.

The column looked for Brunna and she opened her heart about what it was like to see her beloved kissing the actress: “TheI support her in everything in life, but it’s a scene I don’t like to see, I can’t watch. Of course I’m jealous, but my support is super, it’s just that watching the scene won’t happen”, she reveals, laughing.

Check out the scene:

