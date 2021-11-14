The daily rate at a hotel in Bolsonaro in Dubai costs R$ 45 thousand, see photos – News

The daily rate for the room where President Jair Bolsonaro is staying in Dubai costs R$ 45 thousand. The value was revealed by the head of the Brazilian Executive during a conversation with the press this Saturday (13th). The entourage is at the Habtoor Palace Dubai, a luxury hotel in the city.

“Do you know how much my room rate is? BRL 45 thousand. What do you think? It’s 0800 for me, ok? Me and nine others, it’s ten rooms. I would never, with all due respect, stay here,” Bolsonaro said.

The president made a relationship between the daily rate and the salary he receives as president. “Do you know how much I earn per month? It wouldn’t be me who pays the bills here. It would be the corporate card. Do you know how much the President of the Republic earns per month? In the order of R$ 25,000. I’m not criticizing. A reality.”

THE Record TV found that the presidential entourage’s daily fees are paid by the government of the United Arab Emirates, hosts of Expo Dubai 2020.

Meal paid by Paulo Guedes

Bolsonaro also told reporters that he only ate out because Economy Minister Paulo Guedes paid the bill. The group went to a pizzeria after official engagements. “Otherwise I wouldn’t eat it,” he joked. Asked about previous statements that he is Paulo Guedes they always split the bill, the president snapped: “No, but this time it wasn’t. One minute. He’s in my hand”, he said with laughter. “the benedict [ministro de Minas e Energia] it’s in my hand, Gilson [ministro do Turismo] is here in my hand, Braga Neto [ministro da Defesa] it’s in my hand”, he added.

About the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who did not accompany him to dinner on the first day of the trip, the president said: “whoever is married here knows how difficult it is to go out with his wife. She wanted to go to the mall. With all due respect, I don’t have the patience to stay at the mall anymore. She deserves it. I gave her $1000.00. I pulled out there in Brazil and I gave her US$1000.00 and US$1000.00 with me. I’m sure I won’t spend my share. But she, I left her at ease,” he completed.