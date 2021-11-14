The national team can still assemble a team that will be a pleasure to see until the World Cup – 11/13/2021 – Juca Kfouri

There, as was known even before the start of the Qualifiers, the Brazilian team is classified for the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of next year.

Of course, it was not imagined that after 12 games the selection would remain undefeated and with 11 wins, something apparently astonishing, although only apparently.

It’s because?

Firstly, because Argentina is not included among the opponents of the 12 games, which will happen on Tuesday (16), as the meeting that would have taken place in Itaquera was interrupted by Anvisa.

Second, because the opponents are in an unusually fragile phase, incapable of facing minimally qualified teams.

And of course the yellow team is more than minimally qualified, even if far from playing like the main European teams and, again, not coming with a stray complex.

The victory over Colombia only by 1-0, in fits and starts, showed the size of the fans’ lack and disinterest, so much so that only 22,000 fans went to the stadium in Itaquera, 8,000 as guests, on the belt.

From here to there, Qatar, there is time to put together a team that is a pleasure to watch, that arouses, in addition to admiration, the affection of the fans.

