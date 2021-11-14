The noble gesture that freed a girl fan of Cristiano Ronaldo from a fine of nearly R$19,000

An 11-year-old girl who invaded the field because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt was forgiven a fine of almost R$19,000.

An young girl invaded the field last thursday to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after the tie of Portugal with Ireland for the European qualifiers. By action, the 11-year-old girl would have to pay a fine of €3,000 (almost R$19,000 at the current rate). Nonetheless, the punishment was lifted by the Irish federation in a noble gesture.

Addison Whelan dodged security at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium just after the final 0-0 whistle. The Portuguese captain then told the inspectors to wait and handed the shirt to the fan.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I was fined for running on the field. My father will pay”, said the girl to Irish radio FM104.

This Saturday, however, forgiveness came.

“The Irish Football Association confirms that young fan Addison Whelan won’t have to pay any fines for chasing Cristiano Ronaldo”, the entity said in a statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to little girl in Ireland x Portugal Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Ireland are already eliminated from the European qualifiers. Portugal leads group A, but needs at least a draw in the last round against the Serbia to guarantee a place in the world Cup. In the event of a defeat for the Serbs at Estádio da Luz this Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will have to compete in the repechage.