“They are honest and of great quality”

Upon confirming the resignation of Leonardo Gaciba from the presidency of the National Arbitration Commission, the CBF replaced him with also former referee Alicio Pena Júnior, who, at the SporTV team, last Friday, spoke of giving more tranquility to the referees, reducing the pressure and even praised the Brazilian judges – check out a summary of their speeches.

Analysis of the moment of arbitration

“It’s a difficult time. Our objective for this interim period is to provide referees with conditions to work calmly, to try to reduce the pressure, which is very high. And the pressure environment brings difficulty, especially for the referee in making a decision on the field of play. The objective is to try to provide peace of mind, to continue seeking approximation and maintenance of criteria and concepts, to improve a little what we have been presenting in terms of difficulty and to try, in this final stretch, to reduce the pressure on the referees. Everyone who works under pressure has difficulty in exercising their profession”

Trust to arbitrators

“The Brazilian referee today needs to have the confidence to make the right decisions. Our referees are able to do a better job, we have full confidence in this and we are betting that it will happen. But it is necessary that people understand that this pressure environment increases the difficulty in decision-making”

Praise for Brazilian arbitration

“What needs to change? I do not agree. Brazilian referees are honest and of great quality. These are specific situations that become more serious at this moment of decision of the championship. They are honest and capable. The pressure environment has brought a lot of difficulties and, at this moment, the mistakes have a much bigger dimension. We will work to maintain the most tranquil environment possible so that referees can make their decisions. But reinforcement here, they are honest and of quality, with punctual mistakes that we will keep attacking to try to avoid at this moment of the competition”

VAR

“What we have to work on, and we will focus our efforts on this, is to prepare the referees for the field of play. It is essential that they are prepared to make the right decision, reducing the pressure on the cabin. We will also work with the VAR to act when something is actually provided for in the protocol, when there is a need, a clear and obvious error in the field, so that we can reduce the number of interventions, but maintain correct decisions. We cannot have a smaller number of interventions and errors persisting in the field. The invitation that was made to me was to take over on an interim basis, until the end of the competition. What happens after that depends on the presidency of the house”