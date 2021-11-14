To combat Huck’s choro, Eliana and Faro bet on ‘joy’ for 2022 · TV News

The productions of Eliana and Rodrigo Faro closely observe the movements of Luciano Huck for his program on Globo in 2022. Domingão promises paintings that will explore the emotion for next year. Already the presenters of SBT and Record want to go the opposite way and made it clear that they are looking for happier content.

The most committed is Rodrigo Faro. He explained his wishes to Record’s management, which is looking for possible foreign formats that match his profile. Eliana will adapt to the creations of her production. The team wants to go the excited way.

According to the TV news, Eliana and Faro will not stop using emotion to attract numbers when necessary. The goal is just to have a combat project for when Luciano Huck is on the air with real-life stories on Globo. After all, anyone who wants emotion will be tuned in to the audience leader.

Faro advanced what he wants for 2022 in a meeting with Record directors at the beginning of the month. The biggest inspiration for the suggestion of the former Globo actor was a good performance in an edition of Canta Comigo Teen 2, which currently airs after Hora do Faro.

On the 24th, the attraction peaked at 11 points while Huck was on the air with an edition of Lata Velha, a charity that repairs cars. It was Rodrigo Faro’s best performance in 2021.

The big problem is that the Record presenter still needs to consolidate in second place. This year, he won few clashes against the blonde from SBT. Having more joy would also change your image. Since moving to Sundays, Faro has gained the reputation of being an assistencialist, something he didn’t have when he was presenter of the Best of Brazil (2005-2014) on Saturdays.

In 2022, Luciano Huck promises more crying and even a supernatural picture, according to what Globo released to the advertising market. Other paintings that were already successful at Caldeirão do Huck and have not had a chance on Sunday, such as The Wall, will also be Huck’s attractions at Domingão.