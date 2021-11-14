Tonico falls into 19th century ‘Lava Jato’ in In Times of the Emperor; find out how· TV news

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be the main responsible for kicking off the “Lava Jato” in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The doctor will pressure Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) to convince Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to make an award-winning denunciation — handing over all of Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) rottenness on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At war with the villain, the health professional will be overjoyed to discover her sister’s extramarital affair. It will open the eyes of the youngest daughter to the fact that Nelio must know the deputy’s crime file from top to bottom:

In the midst of all the bad things he’s done to date, there must be something. I’m talking about crimes. Crimes that could send that dog to jail for life! Nélio knows Tonico’s rottenness. Doesn’t he have any proof that could send your husband to the pot?

João Pedro Zappa’s character is going to make a difference in his reputation as a slacker by accepting to be part of the plan. He, by the way, even already knows a handful of the villain’s secrets, such as the “racchado” scheme — and that has his brother Bernardino (Gabriel Fuentes) as the main one involved.

The lawyer will still play detective by following Tonico around the court and overhearing one of his conversations with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). He, however, won’t have good news to tell Dolores in the scenes that will be shown from the next 23rd.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

He will reveal that the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero is involved with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and will even have bought Madame Lambert’s (Lorena da Silva) atelier for his lover.

Chased away by Don Olu (Rogério Brito), the seamstress will refuse to return to Little Africa after leaving prison. She will knock on Tonico’s door and sell her soul to the “devil”, who will sign the damned pact with a kiss in the serials of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

